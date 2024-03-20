Conor McGregor Reflects on His UFC Return and Appreciates Nate Diaz’s Support Following UFC Contract Issues

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz remains one of the most iconic stories in the UFC. Both fighters possessed similar personality traits, and their clash was an entertaining watch.

Diaz managed to emerge victorious in their first bout and McGregor in the second; both fighters have a single win on their record against each other. To witness a definite winner between them, a rematch is always in talks. Having shared the octagon twice, Diaz vs. McGregor trilogy bout is an anticipated event.

Conor McGregor Responds to Nate Diaz’s Congratulatory Message

Disregarding their rivalry, Nate Diaz sent a congratulatory message to Conor McGregor. The Stockton Slugger, on X, tweeted at The Notorious regarding UFC’s contractual discrepancies.

The Irishman was revealed to go through disputes with the UFC. The American native, having gone through similar experiences, Diaz offered his advice to The Notorious.

The American fighter showed his support and also wished McGregor for St. Patrick's Day. This was a heartwarming moment between tough contenders who despised each other.

Upon witnessing the tweet, Conor McGregor responded to Diaz. The Irishman also went on to reveal information regarding the much-anticipated trilogy.

In an interview with ‘TheMacLife,’ McGregor said, “Love Nate. Happy Paddy’s Day to the Diaz brothers.” The Dubliner has also been involved in several back-and-forths with Nate Diaz’s brother, Nick Diaz. The Notorious was mindful of wishing both the Diaz brothers well and showing his support.

Following his leg injury at UFC 264, the Irishman had a long break from fighting. His comeback was later addressed in the interview. The Dubliner was questioned on his return to the UFC, to which he said, “Let’s go, baby, summer the Mac’s back.”

It is rumored that Conor McGregor will clash with Michael Chandler in June. As this news was also confirmed by Iron, fans are excited to gaze at the warfare that has been promised by both fighters.

Conor McGregor Expresses Disappointment Toward Dana White Regarding Nate Diaz Trilogy

The president of the UFC, Dana White, and Conor McGregor are known to be well-acquainted. However, the Irishman’s recent claims of disappointment toward White have fans questioning their relationship.

The Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz trilogy is a much-anticipated event. Although both fighters have expressed interest in a third bout, there has yet to be any official information regarding the fight. Conversely, White rejected the offer of organizing the bout when questioned about it.

Judging by recent remarks, this clearly aggravated McGregor. In a recent interview with ‘talkSPORT,’ The Notorious conveyed his thoughts on a potential Nate Diaz trilogy and his distress toward Dana White.

“I’ve got the Diaz trilogy. That’s what I had said, for the sphere,” claimed McGregor. The Notorious had previously mentioned his desire to hold his 3rd bout with Nate Diaz at The Sphere Arena in Las Vegas.

However, Dana White declined this offer. “There was cold water put on that publicly. I wasn’t happy with that,” expressed McGregor. White’s forthright refusal to the trilogy had upset the Irishman and shattered his hopes for the much-anticipated bout.

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz seemed to have been settled. Despite that, fans are riveted toward their storyline and wish to behold the winner of their final match.

