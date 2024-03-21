Did Road House Promotions Prevent Conor McGregor From Fighting At UFC 300? The Notorious Addresses Rumors

Conor McGregor is one of the most influential figures in modern-day combat sports. However, the Irishman has been away from the octagon since 2021. His recent Hollywood venture has gained much attention from fans and critics.

Due to the commercial success of the movie Road House, the Dubliner was speculated to delay his return to the UFC. In a recent interview with popular MMA broadcaster Ariel Helwani, Conor McGregor expressed his thoughts regarding the matter.

Conor McGregor clears speculation regarding Road House obstructing UFC 300 opportunity

Conor McGregor’s latest fight was against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Anticipating a first-round win, the Irishman suffered a foot injury and lost the bout. Since then, the Dubliner has not stepped foot in the octagon.

Henceforward, The Notorious has been rumored to fight Michael Chandler, Nate Diaz, and even a tetralogy with Dustin Poirier. However, these fights fell through due to contractual obligations and other unknown reasons.

The Notorious’ recent acting debut in Road House had fans speculating about the 36-year-old’s future in the UFC. Fans hypothesized that the Irishman would obstruct his participation in the upcoming UFC 300 event due to the movie’s promotional activities.

ALSO READ: How Much Did Conor McGregor Make from His Hollywood Debut Movie Road House?

Advertisement

In a recent interview, McGregor cleared the air around these rumors. “I would’ve adjusted it, and I would have made it work for sure,” said The Notorious regarding his potential UFC 300 fight. The Dubliner seemed to take an interest in the event regardless of his obligatory promotional activities.

“I can’t wait to see it,” revealed McGregor concerning UFC 300. He also expressed his desire to witness the light heavyweight bout against Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill. “I think that light heavyweight fight is going to be an interesting one,” revealed McGregor.

Conor McGregor was set to fight Michael Chandler in the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter. However, this fight fell through, and there has been no official date for the event. In recent events, the American native revealed the much-anticipated bout in June.

Conor McGregor exposed the Michael Chandler bout to have stipulations

It was rumored that the Irishman would fight Michael Chandler at The Ultimate Fighter. However, due to the inactivity of the promotional activities for the fight, fans speculated that the fight would be canceled.

However, recent comments from both Chandler and McGregor prove the bout is in talks. Iron revealed the fight would be held in the summer, and The Notorious expressed his return to the UFC in June.

In the aforementioned interview with Ariel Helwani, McGregor revealed that he had opened up to a stipulation in the UFC against Chandler: “I can do three rounds really nicely now, rather than pushing through to get to five.”

The Irishman expressed his desire to fight in a three-rounder against Michael Chandler and his thoughts on Iron’s game plan for their bout. “Chandler is gonna come at me. That’s his style,” said the Dubliner.

The Notorious anticipates Chandler to the offensive position in their bout. However, Conor seems to be ready to weather the storm.

The Irishman also anticipates a fight date in September. He revealed his aspiration for two fights in 2024. “I think three and five is what I feel,” revealed The Notorious about his wants to hold a five-rounder following the initial bout.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is an eagerly anticipated event of 2024. Rumored to be held in June, fans are thrilled to witness the warfare the fighters have promised.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor Reveals If There Are Issues between Him and UFC Behind The Scenes; Find Out