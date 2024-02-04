‘Dead to Us’: Christian McCaffrey’s Mom Boycotts Taylor Swift Ahead of Super Bowl

In the lead-up to Super Bowl LVIII, a personal boycott has emerged from the San Francisco 49ers' camp, not concerning the game itself but the musical preferences of one of its player's family members.

Christian McCaffrey's mom boycotts Taylor Swift

Lisa McCaffrey, the mother of 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey, has openly declared a temporary boycott against pop icon Taylor Swift's music.

This decision, articulated during an episode of Olivia Culpo's podcast Your Mom, is rooted in Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, the 49ers' opponents in the upcoming Super Bowl.

Despite her self-professed admiration for Swift and her music, Lisa McCaffrey has chosen to suspend her "Swiftie" fandom, stating, "I refuse to listen to Taylor Swift songs for the next couple [of] days, I love her, I love the relationship, but we are boycotting any T. Swift songs."

Lisa further claimed: "If she pops up on the radio station ... nope. She's dead to us this week."

The boycott against Taylor Swift's music by Christian McCaffrey's mother, Lisa McCaffrey, stems from a light-hearted rivalry rather than any serious grievance against the pop star.

Taylor Swift is known to be dating Travis Kelce, in a show of support for her son and his team, Lisa McCaffrey has chosen to pause her enjoyment of Swift's music until after the game.

Advertisement

The backdrop to this familial and musical boycott can also be the McCaffrey family's sports legacy, with Christian's father, Ed McCaffrey, having secured three Super Bowl wins during his NFL career.

This year's Super Bowl presents an opportunity for Christian to add his own chapter to the family's storied involvement in the league, further motivated by the potential for the Shanahans to become the first father-son duo to win Super Bowls as coaches​.

Christian McCaffrey's performance throughout the NFL season has been pivotal for the San Francisco 49ers, helping lead them to Super Bowl LVIII.

As a versatile running back, McCaffrey's agility, speed, and ability to execute both rushing and receiving plays have made him a key asset for the 49ers' offense.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for February 11, 2024, and will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The game is set to start at 6:30 PM EST. This event marks a significant moment for the 49ers as they aim to secure their first Super Bowl victory in nearly 30 years.

Yet, the fervor of the Super Bowl transcends the field, the spirit of unity and celebration is perhaps best encapsulated by Olivia Culpo's heartwarming gesture towards her future mother-in-law, Lisa McCaffrey.

Olivia Culpo's heartwarming gesture

For those dreaming of watching the Super Bowl from the best seats in the house, the reality comes with a hefty price tag.

Despite Christian McCaffrey's success as a key player for the San Francisco 49ers, his family initially faced the harsh reality of the exorbitant costs associated with securing a suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Lisa McCaffrey's candid sharing on the Your Mom podcast revealed the financial stretch, even for families of NFL stars, with suites for Super Bowl LVIII soaring between $1,400,000 to $2,500,000,

These premium spaces offer not just an exclusive view but also luxurious amenities, including access to food and beverages, accommodating 16 to 26 guests depending on the suite type.

However, the narrative took a heartwarming turn as Olivia Culpo, Christian's fiancée, stepped in with a generous surprise. Culpo announced she had purchased a suite as a birthday gift for Lisa to ensure Lisa could enjoy the game in unparalleled style.

Advertisement

Who are you supporting the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs?

Also read: 20 Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows Of All Time