EXCLUSIVE: Will Kunal Kemmu direct Hera Pheri 3? Actor-director says THIS with mentions of Andaz Apna Apna and Hera Pheri

Actor Kunal Kemmu recently had his directorial debut with Madgaon Express. After the release of the film, people commented on what would have been his approach in directing Hera Pheri. Now in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kunal reacted to the same.

During the interview, Kunal spoke about whether he would like to direct Hera Pheri 3 or not. While discussing it, he mentioned films like Andaz Apna Apna, Sholay, Deewar, and of course Hera Pheri.

'For Films like Andaz Apna Apna, Hera Pheri, the equivalent would be like Sholay and Deewar'

Kunal Kemmu recently won the hearts of the audience with his directorial debut, the comedy-drama, Madgaon Express. After the release, there were many comments where people wanted to know how Hera Pheri would have been if Kunal directed it.

(laughing) I don't know, approach wise I don't even know. I feel that for films like Andaz Apna Apna, Hera Pheri, the equivalent would be like Sholay and Deewar. Your love for it, I don't think you can ever make a film that you can say 'oh this better than Hera Pheri, it can be four five or whatever even though the same actors because it's kind of love that generated for a film for the first time, it's like love at first sight.

He further added that Andaz Apna Apna still has that space even after there are more comedy films. Sharing what aspects a comedy film depends on, the director-actor said, "So I don't know what anybody's take let alone mine would be of what Hera Pheri will be. All depends on Neeraj Vora (writer of Hera Pheri) who was an amazing writer and talent when it came to comedy."

Continuing his praise for Neeraj, Kunal added that he has never had the opportunity to hear the writer's narrations but he believes even if the film was very bad, his narration would be a super hit blockbuster. "It also depends on whose voice it is, who's put that story in place these characters, how they are gonna behave, and the treatment that comes later. But it will be a fun experiment," he concluded.

Kunal Kemmu on why he chose Goa as shooting place for Madgaon Express

In an earlier interview with ANI, Kunal Kemmu shared the reason why he shot the Madgaon Express in Goa. Expressing his love for Goa, the director-actor shared that he has been there many times to shoot films and it is the most relatable place. "When you say Goa everybody in the country knows that it is all about fun, some kind of excitement, and beaches and it kind of resonates," he said.

He further added, "Also, I am telling the story about boys who live in Bombay and to give them something aspirational is so relatable. They were so close to Goa but still could not reach Goa till 20 years."

About Madgaon Express

The film stars the talented trio of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, renowned for their iconic roles in Mirzapur, Scam 1992, and Bambai Meri Jaan respectively. The cast of Madgaon Express also features Nora Fatehi, along with seasoned performers Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film was released in theaters on March 22, 2024.

