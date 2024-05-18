Actor Gurucharan Singh, who had been missing since April 22, has finally returned home after 26 days. Reportedly, he returned home on May 17. As soon as we heard the news of his return, we got in touch with the 51-year-old actor’s father. Read on to know what he has to say about his son’s disappearance.

Gurucharan Singh’s father on his return

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor's father, Hargit Singh was initially hesitant to speak to us. On being asked about his son’s whereabouts, he revealed that it's been 2 days since he's back home. He added, “Tabiyat theek hai abhi. Pradesh me hi ghoom rahe the vo. Agwaah nahi kiya tha unko. Humne police ko sab bataya hai, aap unse pata kar lijiye.”

“(His health is fine now, he was roaming in the state only. Guru wasn't kidnapped. On prodding him further, his father said that they've given all the details to the police, and we could get a detailed report from them).”

Meanwhile, news portal ANI reported in the morning today about the actor's return. Taking to Twitter, they also uploaded a picture of Gurucharan Singh posing with a police and reported that the police have recorded his statement in the court. Delhi Police also added that the actor said he had gone away from home on a spiritual journey.

Check out the post below:

What happened to Gurucharan Singh?

Gurucharan Singh went missing on April 22. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor was in Delhi to celebrate his father's birthday and was supposed to return to Mumbai the next day. But he did not take the flight back to Mumbai, nor did he return home. Gurucharan's father registered a police complaint, leading to the registration of an FIR under section 365 of the Indian Penal Code. He also stated that the actor was in a stable mental condition. The police filed a kidnapping case and launched investigation.

