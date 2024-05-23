Did 5 NFL Teams Really Announce Firing Players ‘On the Spot’ for Kneeling During National Anthem? Exploring Viral Rumor

A viral rumour has it that five National Football League (NFL) teams have announced that they will fire players immediately if they kneel during the National Anthem.

While a lot of accounts and pages have been posting several such news, it's time for us to do some research and explore the truth behind the widely circulated claim.

Will 5 NFL Teams Really Fire Players 'On The Spot' For Kneeling During National Anthem?

A page named the America's Last Line of Defense on Facebook uploaded a post which claimed that five NFL teams have announced that they will fire the players “on the spot” if they kneel down during the National Anthem with a “zero tolerance policy,” reported Snopes.

Many users in the comments and those who shared seemed to buy into the claim, at least some of them, if not all, maybe not the majority, but a few. However, it's important to note that the page is clearly marked as satire/parody and they do not assert that their posts are true or based on facts.

There are several parody and satire accounts posting news for fun and entertainment and it's upon us how to tackle such claims by doing proper research on the internet. Such accounts may target anyone including celebrities, influencers, businesses or even normal human beings.

Earlier, something similar about the Kansas City Chiefs' kicker Harrison Butker went viral on the social networking site. A page named The Patriots Lovers claimed that the 28-year-old will become the first NFL player to appear on Roseanne's new show.

The post even shared an article in the comment section which would redirect you to the SpaceXMania article with the headline, “Breaking: Harrison Butker Will Be the First NFL Player on Roseanne's New Show.” However, the page and the article site noted that the claims were not related to the real love events and “are not meant to be taken seriously.”

The readers were asked to “exercise caution” and they will not be responsible for any action taken following the content of the satire posts by them. Users need to re-check and use the internet to search for reliable sources to clarify the claims before they actually believe anything reported on the internet.

