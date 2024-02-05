Did WWE Expect Cody Rhodes To Turn Into Daniel Bryan After The Rock Replaced Him in WrestleMania 40

If there was a WWE wrestler, who has received a sea of love from the fans, without the company pushing that wrestler, it was Daniel Bryan who unfortunately left the WWE in 2021 and now performs for All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

So, the company wants another Daniel Bryan, and they have a perfect plan set up for that, for the emerging WWE wrestler, Cody Rhodes.

According to a report, WWE wanted to make a big babyface out of Cody Rhodes, and wanted the same reaction for him, when he dropped the spot for the main event of WrestleMania 40, against Roman Reigns.

Why did WWE want Cody Rhodes to become the next Daniel Bryan?

According to American journalist Dave Meltzer, WWE planned to attract sympathy for Cody Rhodes’ character, and ultimately turn him into the next Daniel Bryan. "They were expecting Cody Rhodes to turn into Daniel Bryan. They were expecting to make Cody Rhodes into a martyr and make him a bigger babyface out of that,” Dave Meltzer revealed.

Meltzer also highlighted that the audience’s reaction towards Cody, getting behind him, and batting for him, was all expected and part of the story. "The reaction for Cody, about Cody getting screwed and people getting behind Cody, that was part of the story. That was absolutely expected," he further said.

Commenting on the fans' reactions to The Rock facing off Reigns, Meltzer said that he had asked his source, but didn’t get a straight answer. "Were they expecting the people to boo Dwayne? I don't know, because I've asked that one and haven’t gotten a straight answer,” he said.

Will Cody be the next Daniel Bryan?

The company did get things going its way, as far as fans' reactions to Cody Rhodes. Not to mention, what the company feels about The Rock’s match being panned by the WWE Universe, which was considered the next big thing.

But the question is, will Cody Rhodes be the next Daniel Bryan? It doesn’t seem so, since what Daniel Bryan had achieved among the fans, was something nobody had thought of.

Bryan had in fact forced the company to book him in main events, push his character, and make him the next big thing in WWE while receiving love from the audience. Be it him winning the WWE Championship in WrestleMania 30 or his Tag Team title stint with Kane, fans just adored Bryan.

It was only after Bryan started receiving immense traction from the fans, that the company finally started pushing him. So, Bryan climbed up the ladder himself in WWE, and the company was in a way forced to push his character because he was loved massively by the fans.

Cody Rhodes also has been getting appreciation from fans, but it doesn’t match up to Daniel Bryan. Also, Rhodes has been pushed by the company, and they want to make him the next Daniel Bryan. But one doesn’t know when the WWE throws a curved ball. So, it won’t be easy for Rhodes to be the next Daniel Bryan.

