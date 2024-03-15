“Focus On His Division”: Islam Makhachev Dismantles Ilia Topuria’s Call Out Following UFC 298 Victory

Islam Makhachev has proven himself to be a force to be reckoned with in the UFC. Dominating the lightweight division, this Russian fighter has claimed the title belt. By defeating tough opponents such as Alexander Volkanovski and Charles Oliveira, the 32-year old champion has shown his talent inside the octagon.

It's no wonder that fighters in the division are eager to take on Islam, considering he's one of the most popular fighters in the sport. Just recently, he shut down another fighter's challenge with his sharp words. And guess who that fighter was? None other than the reigning UFC featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria.

What was Islam Makhachev’s response to Ilia Topuria’s call-out?

Ilia Topuria has established himself to be one of the toughest contenders in the sport. His recent victory over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 was a spectacular knockout finish. Since then, the Georgian-Spanish fighter has been calling out other fighters. Topuria also claimed that his dream fight would be the now-retired Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In a recent interview, Islam Makhachev was asked about his thoughts on Topuria’s call-out to the current lightweight champion. The Russian fighter immediately shot it down. He said, “I don’t know why he talks about everyone now,” indicating that Ilia has been calling out a lot of fighters since his victory.

Advertisement

Since Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev belong to different weight classes, the Russian contender expressed his thoughts on the Georgian-Spanish fighter’s inconsistency in defending the belt. “He talks about 150 fight, 170, boxing, everything now. He has to focus on his division,” claimed Makhachev.

“I want to defend my belt. First of all, all champions have to close the job in his division, after, they can jump,” said Islam Makhachev indicating that Ilia Topuria’s call-out was invalid due to their weight classes. The Russian contender wants to defend his belt before having an eye on other weight divisions.

Islam Makhachev talks about the potential Dustin Poirier fight in June

Following Dustin Poirier’s definitive victory against Benoit Saint-Denis, the American native called out Islam Makhachev for a potential bout in June. This interested a lot of fans and ultimately, the Russian fighter agreed. In a recent interview, Islam was questioned about his thoughts on the fight.

“I know Dustin does not deserve the title,” said Islam Makhachev. The 32-year-old fighter provided his thoughts on why The Diamond is supposedly unworthy to step into the cage with him. “We don’t have any option right now. Everybody’s busy,” said Makhachev.

ALSO READ: Former UFC Champion Mark Coleman Speaks From Hospital Bed After Saving Parents From Burning; Find Out What He Said

Islam indicated that the reason for accepting the fight against Dustin Poirier is the lack of competition from other fighters. He also revealed his need to fight three times in a year. “I have to go with someone, Poirier is free now,” said the Russian fighter.

However, the fighter commended The Diamond’s recent performance despite the undeserving claim. “He showed excellent performance,” said Islam Makhachev about Dustin Poirier’s UFC 299 victory.

ALSO READ: Dustin Poirier Calls Out Islam Makhachev for UFC Lightweight Championship Fight Following His Major UFC 299 Victory