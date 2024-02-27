Ebanie Bridges Hits Out At Trolls Questioning Her Relationship With Conor Mcgregor After Their Night Out

Ebanie Bridges has faced numerous allegations in the past, but this time she's firing back at those who doubt her integrity. Bridges recently made a trip to Dublin to catch up with UFC fighter Conor McGregor and had a fantastic time at one of his nightclubs. McGregor's Forged Irish Stout sponsors the Australian boxer, who decided to drop by the MMA fighter's Black Forge Inn bar during her visit.

Bridges shared pictures from her night out with Jasmina Zapotoczna, a former two-weight champion and professional boxer with a record of 6-1, on Sunday morning. Bridges wrote on Instagram: “What an incredible night with @TheNotoriousMMA and @JZapotoczna at the @blackforgeinn”

“Unbelievable food and atmosphere. Thank you everyone who came out iif you haven’t been to The Black Forged in YOU HAVE TO GO. And don’t forget to have a Pint of the @ForgedIrish”

“I f***en love Ireland”

But after the post, she received many negative remarks from fans, one telling her that “he has a wife and 4 kids you slapper” and another saying “Out together AGAIN! “to which she replied, “That’s what friends do”.

She responded to the negative comments and wrote, “Jealous that's all. The same people would be stopping me and Conor in the street for pictures lol." She also wrote about how fans don’t understand how sponsorships and promotions work.

Ebanie Bridges spoke on her relationship with Conor McGregor

Ebanie Bridges, also known as the 'Blonde Bomber', mentioned her love for McGregor's Forged Irish Stout. The Australian boxer revealed that she has been friends with The Notorious for quite some time, and that the former UFC champion has been a strong supporter of her boxing journey. Bridges, who is 37 years old, has even attended fight nights with McGregor, showing their close bond. It's interesting to see McGregor branching out his beer brand beyond the UFC.

Bridges said in an interview with Boxing King Media,,'' He reached out to me and said, 'Hey, you wanna be part of the team and be part of the Forged army and partner up with me,' and help promote his stout. So what better way to promote than get pictures with The Blonde Bomber at an Anthony Joshua fight, wearing your gear. And it worked, didn't it, because we've broken the internet again."

Bridges was named an official athlete for Forged Irish Stout prior to her IBF bantamweight championship defense against Miyo Yoshida in December. Since McGregor couldn't make it in person to cheer her on, he arranged for one of his Forged Irish Stout ring girls, Chloe Ellman-Baker, to fly to America instead. Ellman-Baker surprised Bridges by showing up unexpectedly, but despite having a good friend there, Bridges ended up losing the fight to Yoshida by unanimous decision.

