Fact Check: Did Shaquille O'Neal really Reject USD 100 Million Commercial Offer with LeBron James? Find out

On February 5, 2024, The Dunning-Kruger Times stirred up some online ruckus claiming that Los Angeles Lakers Shaquille O'Neal turned down a whopping $100 million ad deal because he didn't want to collaborate with LeBron James.

The piece kicked off mentioning Shaq's status in NBA and his commercial success. The publication also mentioned that he is selective about his gigs.

In the alleged interview snippet, Shaquille O'Neal supposedly said, "I turned down $100 million to do a 30-second spot with LeBron. I don't need that kind of drama. All he does is whine and cry."

The commercial was said to be for Dollar Shave Club. The brand allegedly was striving to boost its razor reputation. The Dunning-Kruger Times article also mentions how Joe Barron, the CEO of Dollar Shave Club expects Shaq to put his past behind with LeBron and join the commercial.

As per the article, Shaq wasn't holding back, reportedly labeling LeBron as "an overrated baby whose claim to fame is falling down a lot."

As it turns out, the entire article was a fabrication.

The Dunning-Kruger Times is part of America's Last Line of Defense network. It is known for its satire websites and Facebook pages. A disclaimer on their "About Us" page clarifies that everything on their sites is purely fictional.

Interestingly, this wasn't The Dunning-Kruger Times’ first time misleading the NBA fans. On February 1, 2024, they ran a similar news where NBA legend Michael Jordan allegedly rejected a $100 million Super Bowl ad spot with Lakers superstar LeBron James.

In April 2023, The Dunning-Kruger Times also reported news about Michael Jordan saying no to a $120 million commercial with Disney.

LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal Were Once Teammates

LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal played together in the 2009-2010 NBA season for Cleveland Cavaliers.

Shaquille O'Neal (2009-2010 NBA Season):

Played in 53 games.

Averaged 12.0 points per game.

Shot with a 56.6% field goal percentage.

Grabbed 6.7 rebounds per game.

Dished out 1.5 assists per game.

Swatted away 1.5 shots per game.

LeBron James (2009-2010 NBA Season):

Played in 76 games.

Averaged 39.0 minutes per game.

Scored an impressive 29.7 points per game.

Held a 50.3% shooting percentage.

Three-point shooting at 33.3%.

Averaged 7.3 rebounds per game.

Distributed 8.6 assists per game.

Recorded 1.6 steals per game.

In the 2009-2010 NBA season, the Cleveland Cavaliers faced difficulty in the Eastern Conference Semifinals and lost the series to the Boston Celtics 2-4.

