Fact Check: Did Travis Kelce Really Slam Donald Trump Over His Nato Comments In NSFW Post? Find Out

Travis Kelce is having a blast of a year. He won the Super Bowl 2024, and he had his girlfriend pop star Taylor Swift backing him every step of the way in this championship. But allegations are being made that Travis Kelce said some not-so-nice things about Donald Trump. A screenshot has been going viral on X, which is supposedly posted by Travis Kelce, which is said to be later deleted by Kelce.

A screenshot allegedly seemed to display a post from Travis Kelce's official X account on February 12, 2024. It said, "How about this: I'll keep playing American football and Donald Trump can keep sucking Russian d***." The message that was screenshotted appeared to be a reaction to a remark made by the former US president, Donald Trump, claiming he had previously threatened to incite Russia to attack "delinquent" NATO nations.

Did Travis Kelce really posted such comments for Donald Trump?

The screenshot was posted by an X user, @FaithRubPol captioned, "Travis Kelce SLAMS Trump over his NATO comments." But the big question is, whether Travis Kelce was the person behind the post. The answer is no. It is a fake post created by the user. The user describes himself as, “Opposed Trump since 2015. Aimed this Christian Apologetics page at fascism. Most of the images we share are parodies.”

Also, there was no evidence found on Travis Kelce’s official account where we would find any kind of controversial comment against Trump. Moreover, the screenshot account didn’t belong to Kelce. The snapshot displays the handle @tkelpe, whereas Kelce's actual X account is @tkelce.

On February 10, 2024, Trump stirred controversy when he declared that he would "encourage" Russia to strike "delinquent" NATO members. The clause in the alliance's collective defence agreement said that an assault on one ally is an attack on all members, and it was meant to be disregarded by him if the ally was not fulfilling its defense budget commitments.

