Will Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift spend their first Valentine’s Day together? Exploring possible plans

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been making quite the headlines. They are the hottest couple trending right now, and fans are curious what are their plans for Valentine’s Day. After defeating the San Fransisco 49ers, Chiefs’ Kelce won his Third Super Bowl ring. From the moment the couple went public about their relationship, both the stars have tried supporting each other in every way possible.

After the Chiefs’ win, the couple celebrated their win in Las Vegas. And now, the big question is whether the couple can get some time from their busy schedule to spend some quality time with each other. Will Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift be able to spend their first Valentine’s Day together?

Travis Kelce to attend Kansas City Chiefs’ events on Valentine’s Day

Travis Kelce, with his third Super Bowl win, is already having some of the best times of his career, but winning the Super Bowl doesn’t give anybody the ticket to enjoy some time off. Following the victory, Kelce and the Chiefs have several celebratory events lined up ahead.

The Chiefs are supposed to head back to Kansas City, to be part of the victory parade that is on Valentine’s Day. As per, ESPN, the parade would kick off at 11:00 a.m (ET) and will last approximately 90 minutes. This victory parade is for the Chiefs’ fans to show their love and appreciation for the team during the Valentine’s Day parade through local streets.

Will Taylor Swift make it to Kansas City?

It is still not confirmed whether Taylor Swift will be present at the Kansas City for the event. And it is because her busy schedule might not allow her to squeeze this event in. Swift doesn't have any concert lined up for Valentine's Day following her four-night run in Tokyo, Japan, which wrapped up on February 10. Instead, she rushed to Las Vegas to catch the Super Bowl on time.

However, she's got a concert scheduled in Melbourne, Australia, on February 16, which might throw a wrench in her plans. It's a tight squeeze, considering the 18 to 19-hour flight time from Kansas City to Australia, and with Australia being 17 hours ahead, she might just miss out on the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade on February 14.

Even though it seems impossible for the couple to spend Valentine’s Day, there is a possibility that Kelce might head to Australia to support his lady love.

