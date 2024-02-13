WWE Star Who Dared Travis Kelce To Defend Taylor Swift’s Honor at WrestleMania 40 Reacts to Couple Being Invited at the Event

Renowned singer Taylor Swift and her boyfriend and NFL champion, Travis Kelce have been invited to the WrestleMania 40 pay-per-view in Philadelphia, by WWE wrestler and World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins. Rollins also invited another NFL superstar, George Kittle to the event.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Rollins said, “I would extend an invitation to both George and Travis. We’re in Philly, his brother [Jason Kelce] is there. We can have both of the Kelces there, why not? Let’s have a party. Bring your girl. Bring all the Swifties. Let’s go. I love everybody. Let’s party. George, he’s coming to WrestleMania anyway. He was at WrestleMania last year, he comes to all the WrestleManias, he’s coming anyway. I’d love to have the Kelces there. All of them. Bring the whole crew.”

However, the invitation hasn’t gone down well with another WWE star, Grayson Waller, who has a long-standing bitterness towards Taylor Swift, for reasons known best to him. Waller, who has a perpetual dislike for Swift, reacted on his X account (formerly Twitter) with a GIF that said ‘No’. Not only this, last year, Waller had even challenged Travis Kelce for a match at WrestleMania 40 to protect his ‘girlfriend’s honor’.

Waller challenged Travis Kelce to protect his girlfriend’s honor

In an interview at ‘The Bump’, Waller threw out a wrestling challenge to Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, challenging him to enter the ring, and protect his ‘girlfriend’s honor’.

He said, "I've heard Travis Kelce is a wrestling fan, right? So hey, we're in Philly. Maybe next year, lad, Why don't you come and get in the ring and defend her honor? He seems like a good guy. Why don't you come and say something to me about it, lad?” he said.

Waller, who jumped to WWE’s main roster just a few weeks back is known for his vile attacks on people, and Taylor Swift is just one of his victims.

It was all started by Waller during an appearance on “The Bump”, where he commented on Swift’s looks. He said that Taylor Swift is, at best, “6” on the attractiveness scale, and that Kelce could aim higher.

“Good for Trav,” Waller remarked. “I’m not the type of guy who’d settle for a 6, but to each their own. Personally, I have a preference for a bit more pizzazz—I lean towards 9s or 10s. I know Austin [Theory] feels the same way. But hey, kudos to him [Travis] for finding his match and giving it a shot,” he said.

This didn’t go down well with the fans of Taylor Swift and they went after Waller. But Waller, as obstinate as he is, didn’t budge, and instead mocked Taylor Swift’s fans by making a fake apology video.

Waller issues fake apology

What appeared as an apology video, turned into a massive troll show of Taylor Swift’s fans, where Waller not only made mockery of Taylor Swift’s fans, but also undermined her music.

“It’s been a crazy 24 hours, I know a lot of people are upset about a joke I made on the Bump about Taylor Swift, all those who are new to me, for those people my name is Grayson Waller. To sum everything up – I’m sorry. I’m sorry that you define yourself by another woman and her accomplishments,” Waller said in the video.

Waller even took credit for propelling Kelce’s mom to stardom after posting her picture on social media. “Nobody was really talking about Mama Kelce,” Waller chuckled. “Then, suddenly, I put up a photo, and I’m getting texts from her every day. Please, leave me be! I’m not your son, I’m not the type to have a fan in the crowd. Mama Kelce, kindly give me some space!” he said.

