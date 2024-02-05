Grammy Winner 50 Cent Had Everyone in Splits With THIS Hilarious Reaction to Receiving a Surprise Gift From Anthony Edwards

50 Cent is in partnership with the Wolves and the world-renowned rapper is having a blast because of that. He was seen in the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets on Sunday night.

As the game came to an end, Anthony Edwards rewarded the rapper with a unique gift. The multiple Grammy Award winner received the latest AE 1 "Velocity Blue" from Edwards.

The rapper's wait was well worth it, as Edwards scored a brilliant 32 points to help his team win easily, 111-90. And to top it all off, AntMan gave him his game-used trainers.

50 Cent looked happy as he accepted the sneakers and made everyone around him laugh with a joke.

He even impersonated Edwards and said, “How rude! You thought you was important. You ain’t no motherf**king body.”

50 Cent's connection with the Wolves?

Both celebrities lined up in front of the photographers and posed for pictures after getting the trainers. Since he is a partner with the Wolves, In Da Club fame, had the honor of meeting Edwards on his way to the locker room.

Curtis Jackson aka 50 Cent signed a corporate partnership with the Minnesota team just before the 2023 postseason.

The Wolves and the rapper's company, Sire Spirits, partnered to become the official spirit and champagne partner. Jackson received his early surprise gift just as the partnership was about to reach its first anniversary.

He is familiar with the glamor and glitz of the NBA. The Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers are his two other favorite teams; the Timberwolves are merely one of them.

Anthony Edwards' history with rapping?

Although we are aware of 50 Cent's connection to the sport, let us learn more about Anthony Edwards' involvement in rapping.

Anthony Edwards recently had an interview with Complex. In that interview, the Timberwolves star dropped a few bars.

He was reminded of a verse he wrote in his early days, which read, “Used to dream about a lot of things I gotta lotta, now I am proud of myself, so I went and bought some Prada.”

