Gunther Opens Up On Massive Weight Loss Prior To WWE Main Roster Debut

Gunther has become a standout star in WWE since his promotion from NXT. A key factor in his success has been his impressive physical transformation prior to moving up from the developmental brand. In addition to his physical changes, Gunther also made the decision to change his name from Walter.

Gunther's take on his weight loss journey

Talking to Metro UK recently, The Ring General of WWE opened up about his incredible physical change and the significant weight loss. The former Intercontinental Champion said he was mindful of his massive size before the transformation. However, when he sees his previous photos, he is startled to realize how big he was during his NXT days.

The Ring General felt it was a good choice to stay in that size back then. Now, aside from the health point of view, he feels great in the ring, making the physical transformation a positive change.

Despite the size change, the weight loss didn't hamper his wrestling style. While he made minor adjustments in the ring following the main roster call-up, he was able to maintain his authentic style of wrestling. He doesn't have any plan to alter his wrestling style because he is significantly lighter now.

All top WWE stars maintain a great shape

Apart from ring aptitude, microphone competency, and charisma, keeping a great physical shape is a prerequisite for a top WWE Superstar. Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, Roman Reigns, etc, are prime examples of main-event talents who have remained in excellent physical condition throughout their careers.

Gunther's historic Intercontinental Championship reign and the recent King of the Ring victory have shown his ascent to the main event scene. The Ring General will take on the World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam 2024, receiving the title shot as the King of the Ring winner.

Without question, his notable change in physique has been instrumental to the main event-level push. Standing at a height of six feet and four inches with a muscular look, he exudes an aura of a top star now. After stepping into the world title picture, the Ring General will capture it sooner or later.

