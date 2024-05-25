Roman Reigns' Birthday: 7 Interesting Facts You Must Know About The WWE Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns will go down in history as one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time who was the face of one of WWE’s most important eras prevalent today. The man who started as the quiet muscle of The Shield and transcended to unprecedented heights of fame and success has come a long way since his start in WWE in 2012.

The Tribal Chief has won multiple championships and accolades in WWE for over a decade, however the biggest highlight that defines the career of Roman Reigns is his 1,316 days as the World Champion and the Bloodline saga that dominated WWE TV for nearly four years.

As Roman Reigns turns 39 today on the occasion of his birthday, Here are 7 interesting facts about WWE’s Head of the Table:

1. NFL Player

Before Roman Reigns ever aspired to step inside a squared circle, he dreamt of playing professional football. Reigns signed with teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League. However, health ailments and unfortunate situations led to his failed stint in football and he took retirement from the game in 2008.

2. Two-Time Leukemia Survivor

As mentioned, Roman Reigns’ football career faced health setbacks due to Leukemia, first in 2007 due to which he was released by the Minnesota Vikings. However, years of therapy and treatment helped him survive. But in 2018, Reigns was once again diagnosed with Leukemia, however, once again, he overcame the odds and announced his remission in the start of 2019.

3. Family Man

Roman Reigns is as big of a family man as he is magnanimous on WWE television programming. He and his wife, Galina Becker have a daughter, Jojo in 2007 followed by twin sons in November 2016, and then another set of twin sons in March 2020. Reigns owning to his part-time schedule, spends a lot of time with his family to fulfill his duties as a father.

4. Most accomplished WWE Universal champion

Although the WWE Universal Championship had a short tenure of only eight years, out of that timeline, Roman Reigns was the holder of the belt for nearly four years. His first reign began at WWE SummerSlam 2018 defeating the dominant Brock Lesnar, only to surrender it due to leukemia. Reigns would return under his new heel gimmick at the same event two years later and in two weeks at WWE Payback, won the title for a second time. This would begin his 1,316-day reign as champion making him the successful WWE Universal Champion of all time.

5. NXT gimmick

Before Roman Reigns gained attention as the Powerhouse of the Shield, he portrayed the gimmick of a businessman who would dress to impress, wearing expensive suits, and watches and looking like a million bucks. However, the persona was abandoned shortly and he was aligned with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose in the Shield.

6. Not the original choice for The Shield

The trio of Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns, collectively known as The Shield became one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE. However, to the surprise of many, the biggest star who came out from the group, Roman Reigns was not the orignal choice for th third member. It was Kassius Ohno who was supposed to join The Shield, only for WWE to replace him with Roman Reigns.

7. First match against the son of a WWE Hall of Famer

The Head of the Table wrestled his first professional match against Richie Steamboat, the son of WWE Hall of Famer, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat. The match took place for FCW, WWE's previous developmental brand, in 2010 which saw Reigns not being victorious in the match despite a valiant effort.

