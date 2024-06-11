Major Update on Roman Reigns’ Potential WWE Return Amid the Bloodline’s Rapid Expansion

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE TV since after WrestleMania 40. The fall of The Tribal Chief’s indomitable world championship reign caused him to fall off the face of the earth. And despite reigning as a nefarious champion for over three years, fans are clamoring to see his much-anticipated WWE comeback.

That said, Reigns’ WWE return may not be far. According to a new report, Roman Reigns could make his return in the lead-up to one of WWE’s major premium live events.

Roman Reigns expected to make WWE return in the run-up to SummerSlam

While speaking on the Fightful Wrestling Podcast, Sean Ross Sapp predicted the timeline for Roman Reigns’ return. Reigns may make his triumphant return after WWE’s forthcoming premium live event, Money in the Bank, as per Sapp.

Sapp added that the Head of the Table could arrive just as WWE is gearing up for SummerSlam.

He said, “When do I expect Roman Reigns to make his appearance? Probably after Money in the Bank. Probably heading to SummerSlam or something like that. But I don’t have info on that.”

Judging by the way things are going within The Bloodline, it appears that Solo Sikoa has usurped Roman Reigns to become the new Tribal Chief. Additionally, Sikoa’s new Bloodline includes new faces such as Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. And of course, the Wiseman, Paul Heyman, who is visibly humoring Solo Sikoa every week.

Whether Roman Reigns decides to chase the prestigious WWE Undisputed Championship or not, he will most certainly make sure that The Bloodline members fall in line upon his return. At this rate, The Bloodline is rapidly growing, as Jacob Fatu is expected to debut and join the faction. Furthermore, rumor has it that Hikuleo could also make his WWE debut as a result of his NJPW departure.

Nonetheless, Roman Reigns’ imminent return is still not officially confirmed to take place at SummerSlam. However, the time is ripe for Reigns’ return, given the speculation about a potential dispute between him and Solo Sikoa.

WWE Hall of Famer predicts a showdown between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa

While speaking on Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, Rikishi predicted that Roman Reigns could return to challenge Solo Sikoa to reclaim his throne in The Bloodline. Considering that Solo Sikoa is leading the new Bloodline, it won’t be easy for a returning Reigns to expect him to give up the leadership very easily.

Rikishi said, “I almost see Roman coming in and Solo standing his ground, because that could be something with the outstanding performance of Solo holding it down since Roman is out of the picture. He’s been doing a very good job of building his brand and holding that part of The Bloodline.”

The way things are shaping up all signs indicate a potential infighting within The Bloodline after Reigns’ WWE return. It remains to be seen how the story develops.