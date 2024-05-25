Gunther Says THIS On Facing Randy Orton at WWE King and Queen Of The Ring PLE In Saudi Arabia

In the semi-finals of the King of the Ring Tournament, Gunther beat Jey Uso on RAW last Monday and Orton beat Tama Tonga on SmackDown on Friday. This has set them up as finalists for the legendary tournament and they will face each other for the first time ever in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The match will take place tonight (May 25), after surviving a gruesome tournament featuring some of the top WWE superstars on the main roster.

The Ring General was even present ringside during Orton vs Tama Tonga SmackDown semis to find out who his final opponent would be. He wanted a closer look at his potential final adversary for Saudi Arabia. When backstage interviewer Byron Saxton caught up with him for an interview, Gunther made a strong statement that he was going to become the King of the Ring at the PLE and beat a veteran WWE superstar like Randy Orton to achieve greatness.

He said, "Yes, I sure will face Randy Orton tomorrow in the finals. And what an opportunity it is, right? What a chance. I came here to do this, I came here to be in the ring with the best of the best, and Randy is maybe one of the biggest legends that ever came out of WWE, but to become a legend myself, I gotta beat the legend tomorrow. And yeah, tomorrow, The Ring General will officially become the King of the Ring," (0:19-0:51)

EXCLUSIVE: The Ring General @Gunther_AUT knows how to defang The Viper @RandyOrton and walk out of Saudi Arabia with the crown. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ZsFZKDPX0a — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2024

Gunther finally lost to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL this year, ending his impressive 666-day reign as the WWE Intercontinental Champion. He needs to win at Jeddah today to stay on track and reclaim his glory. Randy Orton needs this win as well to cement his legacy and prove to the WWE Universe that he has still got it after his long hiatus due to surgery.

The winner of the prestigious tournament not only gets the bragging rights but also a shot at the world title at SummerSlam on August 3rd this year. It’s The Last Symphony vs the RKO tonight in exotic Saudi Arabia with the fans possibly expecting a blockbuster showdown between Gunther and Randy with major high stakes involved.

