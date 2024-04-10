'He Has This Dog About Him': Tom Brady's Ex-Teammate Compares Brock Purdy To Kirk Cousins, Explains How He Changed 49ers Game

Logan Ryan recently announced his retirement from his professional career after 11 NFL seasons by posting a goodbye announcement on his social media account. Meanwhile, the former teammate of Tom Brady from the New England Patriots had something to say about San Francisco 49ers’ Brock Purdy.

Logan Ryan compares San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy to Kirk Cousins

The two-time Super Bowl winner is now all ready to live his life off-pitch after ‘achieving major career goals’. However, Logan still cares about what is going on in the NFL, even after retirement. The 33-year-old recently compared Brock Purdy to Kirk Cousins of Atlanta Falcons.

The veteran safety, who has also played for the 49ers for a brief time after being acquired by the franchise late in December last year, stated during his appearance on "The Herd" with

Colin Cowherd that Brock can make plays “with his feet " and “arm” and “he processes like a Kirk Cousins.” While calling the young 24-year-old a “gunfire” and comparing him to the new Falcons player, Ryan further stated, “He also has this dog in him that I don't

think people fully see.”

Ryan spent most of his career with the Patriots giving them four years of his career. He, who was drafted by the Patriots in 2013, provided the 2023 Super Bowl runner-ups with seven total tackles and 62 defensive snaps.

The ex-teammate of Brady will be spending more time with his family after his long NFL career, which he described as “a beautiful journey of highs and lows,” providing 755 tackles and 19 interceptions overall. The former player also thanked the 49ers for providing him with a great environment during his last season.

ALSO READ: ‘I Want This to Be My Final Stop’: Kirk Cousins Finally REVEALS Retirement Plan During the Big Podcast With Shaq