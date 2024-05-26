Who Is Wayne Gretzky Married to? All About NHL Great’s Wife Janet Jones

Wayne Gretzky in his prime was considered the greatest ice hockey player. He is called “The Great One” for a reason. Gretzky is the NHL's all-time top goal scorer, assist maker, and point scorer, with more career assists than any other player in total points. He is the first NHL player to score over 200 points in a single season, which he achieved four times.

But, today we are not here to talk about Wayne Gretzky, but about someone who has been with him through his rough phase and helping him cope through it. Today, we will delve into Janet Jones’ life who is Gretzky’s wife

Who is Janet Jones?

Janet Marie Gretzky was born on January 10, 1961. She is an American actress. Janet was born in Bridgeton, Missouri. Janet was born in Bridgetown, Missouri, to Jean and Ralph Jones. Ralph Jones fought in the United States Army during the Korean War.

After leaving the service, Ralph became a wealthy businessman, owning a network of hotels in Missouri. Jean Jones was a housewife. Unfortunately, her parents are no longer alive; yet, Janet has always seen her parents as role models. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

She rose to prominence after appearing in films such as 'Alpha Dog', 'A League of Their Own', and 'Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach'. The couple is widely considered one of the most famous celebrity couples, having initially met on the set of Merv Griffin's TV show 'Dance Fever'.

Advertisement

Janet has established an impressive presence on screen during her professional career. In July 1988, Wayne Gretzky married actress Janet Jones.

How long has the couple been married?

It has been 33 years as of May 2024. Jones was previously engaged to Vitas Gerulaitis from 1985 to 1987, then she met Gretzky while he was a judge on Dance Fever in 1984. They met again at a Los Angeles Lakers game in 1987 and married on July 16, 1988, in a grandiose wedding at St. Joseph's Basilica that was televised live throughout Canada.

What is Janet Jones’ age and height?

Janet Jones is 63 years old and was born on January 10, 1961, in Bridgetown, Missouri. In July 1988, the couple married in a lavish wedding at St Joseph's Basilica. The couple's enormous popularity resulted in the ceremony being televised live across Canada.

Jones stands 5 feet and 9 inches tall. The fitness-obsessed pair leads a healthy lifestyle that includes frequent training sessions. Janet's commitment to fitness complements her appealing and exquisite beauty, making her a well-known figure in the entertainment and performing industries.

What does she do for a living?

In addition to her marriage to ice hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky, Janet had a successful acting career. She co-founded the restaurant chain Nine West Grill and has served as a spokeswoman for well-known businesses such as Pepsi Co., Nike, and L'Oreal. Janet Jones has another business venture, the apparel company 'Gretzky'.

Read More: When Wayne Gretzky Found A Stranger Sleeping On His Parents’ Couch During Surprise Visit