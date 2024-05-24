Where Does Roman Reigns’ Spectacular WWE Title Reign Rank Among the Longest-Reigning Title

Roman Reigns has been the unquestioned face of the global juggernaut, WWE that came into the company in 2012. He had an impressive start as part of the Shield and had a magnificent run as a single’s star in the following years.

However, the true emergence of Roman Reigns as the poster boy of the modern era began at WWE SummerSlam 2020 when he made his return after a hiatus under a new and ruthless persona, later dubbed The Tribal Chief.

Following that, he formed an alliance with Paul Heyman that led to him capturing the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Payback in a triple-threat match. This would set in motion one of the greatest runs in the history of WWE, as Reigns formed The Bloodline with his family members, dominated the landscape, and became untouched and invincible on his Island of Relevancy.

How long did Roman Reigns’ title run last?

Roman Reigns' title reign began in 2020 and saw him battle the likes of main event WWE stars like John Cena, Finn Balor, and Jey Uso. Many times superstars came close, but The Bloodline preserved the reign of their Tribal Chief who shattered multiple records and became a significant part of the modern-day WWE television programming.

Moreover, he also unified his title with the WWE title by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. But much like every historic title reign in WWE, Roman Reigns’ run also met with its demise at WrestleMania 40.

In one of the most memorable main events of all time that saw the appearances of legends like The Rock, John Cena and The Undertaker, Reigns was dethroned by The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes to claim the Undisputed WWE Championship and Finish The Story. This marked the end of his title reign at 1,316 days.

Where does Roman Reigns' title reign rank among the all-time WWE title reigns?

Despite the reign coming to an end at The Showcase of the Immortal this year, Roman Reigns’ title reign is now ranked as the fourth longest reign in WWE history, behind Bruno Sammartino, Bob Backlund, and Hulk Hogan.

The Tribal Chief has not been seen on WWE television programming since, but it can be said that the next time he shows up, he would certainly be looking to take his place back at the top of the mountain.

