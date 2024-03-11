How Many Kelce Brothers Are There? Travis Kelce And Jason Kelce Reportedly Have An Older Brother; Deets Inside

We all know Jason and Travis Kelce. From dominating the field to hosting New Heights, one of the most popular sports podcasts, these brothers have become household names for NFL fans and beyond. For most, even the mention of a third Kelce brother comes as a shock. So Is there a third Kelce? Read on to find out.

Who Is Shawn Kelce?- The ‘Lost’ Kelce Brother

Lurking in the shadows of this dynamic duo is a mysterious figure that has piqued the curiosity of fans everywhere: Shawn Kelce. Details about Shawn remained elusive until a viral CBS skit stirred up the rumor mill. In a TikTok video released prior to the Super Bowl, Shawn briefly stepped into the spotlight, talking about what life is like as the “third kelce brother”. He seemingly hinted at the struggles of living in the shadows of his more famous siblings: Jason and Travis Kelce.

The skit, featuring Shawn alongside his mother, Donna Kelce, hinted at his existence, leaving fans clamoring for more information. Shawn even claimed to have his own podcast, the Kelcecast, albeit one that largely goes unnoticed amidst the overwhelming popularity of his brothers' show, "New Heights." This could be an intended jab at how he too has been neglected all his life- due to the younger Kelce brothers’ far more prolific lives. This point was driven home as fans were seen wondering why parents Ed and Donna never mentioned him.

Donna Kelce also joked discussing Shawn’s living situation in the video saying, “I’ve always said Shawn had his own special gifts. I just wish he would move out of my basement.” While we can’t be entirely sure he’s not currently setting up his next great podcast in Mama Kelce’s basement, it’s likely he has his own family elsewhere and is keeping all of that information private. But there’s a catch. Do Jason and Travis really have a brother?

Is he one true Kelce Brother? - Turns Out Not really

The most surprising revelation came when it was unveiled that Shawn Kelce isn't a real Kelce brother at all. Instead, he was a fictional creation crafted by CBS in collaboration with Donna Kelce for the purpose of the skit. The elaborate ruse succeeded in generating buzz and sparking speculation within the NFL community.

The answer to how many Kelce brothers there are remains two- The Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce and the now-retired Jason Kelce. Despite Shawn's non-existence, the intrigue surrounding the elusive "third Kelce brother" proves how invested football fans are in the lives of the Kelce Brothers. As NFL enthusiasts continue to dissect every detail of their lives, one thing remains clear: whether real or imagined, the Kelce brothers are undeniably captivating figures in the world of football.

