When Michael Jordan Boldly Dared Tom Brady to Match His Six Championship Rings

In the NBA, Michael Jordan's legacy is nothing short of legendary. Securing six NBA championships, Jordan and the Bulls pulled off a historical three-peat in the early 1990s. Contrastingly, legendary Quarterback Tom Brady flaunts seven Super Bowl rings in the NFL.

However, cut to 2015, the scenario was different! While Tom Brady boasted four Super Bowl rings, Michael Jordan had already been immortalized in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame alongside having six NBA championship rings.

What Michael Jordan Said to Tom Brady About the Championship Rings

Back in 2015, during a friendly golf match in the Bahamas, Michael Jordan couldn't resist taunting Tom Brady about the championship rings.

MJ told Brady, "Come back to me when you've got six championships."

Little did he know that the New England Patriots veteran would go on to secure three more championships and cross Jordan's tally.

Tom Brady clinched his first Super Bowl ring in 2002 and seventh in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022.

In the list of players who have won the most NFL championships, Tom Brady tops the list.

However, in the list of players who have won the most NFL championships, Michael Jordan shares the tally of six championship rings with

Bob Cousy, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Scottie Pippen.

Bob Cousy: Boston Celtics (1957, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Milwaukee Bucks (1971); Los Angeles Lakers (1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988)

Scottie Pippen: Chicago Bulls (1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, 1998)

Tom Brady and Michael Jordan's Career Highlights

Tom Brady

7× Super Bowl champion (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, LIII, LV)

5× Super Bowl MVP (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XLIX, LI, LV)

3× NFL Most Valuable Player (2007, 2010, 2017)

2× NFL Offensive Player of the Year (2007, 2010)

NFL Comeback Player of the Year (2009)

3× First-team All-Pro (2007, 2010, 2017)

3× Second-team All-Pro (2005, 2016, 2021)

15× Pro Bowl (2001, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2009–2018, 2021)

5× NFL Passing Touchdowns Leader (2002, 2007, 2010, 2015, 2021)

4× NFL Passing Yards Leader (2005, 2007, 2017, 2021)

2× NFL Passer Rating Leader (2007, 2010)

NFL completion percentage leader (2007)

2× Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year (2005, 2021)

Bert Bell Award (2007)

New England Patriots Hall of Fame

Michael Jordan

6× NBA Champion (1991–1993, 1996–1998)

6× NBA Finals MVP (1991–1993, 1996–1998)

5× NBA Most Valuable Player (1988, 1991, 1992, 1996, 1998)

14× NBA All-Star (1985–1993, 1996–1998, 2002, 2003)

3× NBA All-Star Game MVP (1988, 1996, 1998)

10× All-NBA First Team (1987–1993, 1996–1998)

All-NBA Second Team (1985)

NBA Defensive Player of the Year (1988)

9× NBA All-Defensive First Team (1988–1993, 1996–1998)

NBA Rookie of the Year (1985)

NBA All-Rookie First Team (1985)

10× NBA Scoring Champion (1987–1993, 1996–1998)

3× NBA Steals Leader (1988, 1990, 1993)

No. 23 Retired by Chicago Bulls

No. 23 Retired by Miami Heat

Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor

Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year (1991)

2× Sporting News National Player of the Year (1983, 1984)

Presidential Medal of Freedom (2016)

