Michael Jordan Sneaker Breaks Record During Auction, Here's How Much They Were Sold For

Owning a collection of Michael Jordan's iconic Air Jordan sneakers can be quite costly. Recently, Sotheby's New York auctioned off a Dynasty Collection of six sneakers that were worn by Jordan during the series-clinching games of his six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls.

Surprisingly, these sneakers fetched a staggering $8 million in the auction, confirming the high price that comes with owning a piece of Jordan's memorabilia.

The game-worn Jordan memorabilia hit a new record for global auctions, with the price tag being the second-most expensive ever. Back in September 2022, his NBA Finals Game 1 jersey from the iconic "Last Dance" in 1998 was sold for a staggering $10.091 million.

According to auction house Sotheby's, a full set of Jordan's sneakers, which he wore during the game-winning wins of his six NBA titles and six NBA Finals MVP awards, sold for $8,032,800, setting a record for worldwide sales of game-used footwear.

What does the set consist of?

The Air Jordan VI (1991), Air Jordan VII (1992), Air Jordan VIII (1993), Air Jordan XI (1996), Air Jordan XII (1997), and Air Jordan XIV (1998) are the pieces that make up the set. Jordan has also signed the Air Jordan VI, VIII, XI, and XII sneakers.

Jordan was mysteriously seen wearing only one shoe after each of his six championships and Finals MVP awards. However, the story behind it showcases the respect Jordan had for people working for the Bulls.

Bulls PR executive Tim Hallam had a wish that he would have one of Michael Jordan's shoes if they won that first championship. However, Jordan followed that custom five more times.

What did Brahm Wachter say?

"Today's unprecedented price is evidence of the GOAT," stated Brahm Wachter, head of Sotheby's modern collectibles division, in a statement. "There is no denying that The Dynasty Collection is one of the most important collections of sports memorabilia in history. The sale of these six championship-clinching trainers represents a truly unparalleled moment and a milestone in auction history that is unlikely to be repeated."

Dominance of the Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls of the 90s created their dynasty. They achieved success, which was rarely seen before in the game of basketball. They won because they had a brilliant team, but Michael Jordan stood out from that pack.

The Bulls didn't lose a final under Michael Jordan. They played six finals and won them all.

This crazy run of winning championships made everyone realize the greatness of Michael Jordan and put him in the conversation of the Greatest Player of All Time in the NBA.

One factor that also stands out is ever since he left the Bulls, they are yet to win an NBA title.

