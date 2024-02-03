How to watch Super Bowl Halftime Show TV and streaming details

Super Bowl 2024 is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly awaiting the big game day. However, there's another aspect of the Super Bowl that generates a lot of excitement - the Super Bowl Halftime show.

Unfortunately, all the tickets for the Super Bowl Halftime show have already been sold out by now. So, if you missed out on getting a ticket, how can you still catch the amazing performance? Well, fret not, because we've got all the details you need about the musical extravaganza brought to you by Apple.

What time is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl LVIII will be played on February 11 at the Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. The NFL's biggest game is expected to start at around 6:30 PM EST. The time might be a little different when it comes to streaming platforms and TV channels that will be broadcasting the Super Bowl 2024.

How to Watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

The first option to watch the Super Bowl Halftime show is through Super Bowl tickets. If you are lucky, you will still get a nice seat to spectate the game from the Allegiant Stadium. Even if you are unable to get yourself the tickets for the Super Bowl, there are other ways to spectate the Super Bowl Halftime show.

The Super Bowl 2024 will be broadcast live on Paramount+ and CBS Sports. So you can check out the Super Bowl Halftime show through these mediums. In addition to that, you can also watch the Super Bowl and Halftime show on Hulu + Live TV and YouTubeTV, the musical event kickstarting at 8:00 PM EST. But who is performing at Halftime?

Who is Performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show This Year?

Usher is taking the lead at the Super Bowl Halftime show this year. For Usher, it will be his debut event as a main headliner for the Super Bowl's musical event. But that doesn't mean he hasn't performed in the Super Bowl before. In fact, he made a surprise entry during the performance of Black Eyed Peas in Super Bowl XLV.

The NFL announced Usher as the headliner for the Super Bowl Halftime show back in 2023. On September 24, 2023, Apple Music and Usher shared a combined Instagram post announcing Usher as the lead performer for the Super Bowl 2024 Halftime show. While Usher has been announced as the lead performer, which songs he'll perform remains a secret.

How Long Is the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

The Super Bowl Halftime performers typically have a performance time limit of no more than 12 to 14 minutes. This time frame includes the moment they step onto the stage until their final bow. Therefore, Usher's performance on the Halftime stage won't exceed 14 or 15 minutes at the maximum.

Usher himself is aware of how precious every moment of the Halftime show is, considering his brief onstage performance in the 2011 Super Bowl where he sang OMG. "Don't take the moments for granted because you only get 13 of them," Usher said to Associated Press, in reference to the Super Bowl Halftime performance.

What teams will play in the Super Bowl 2024?

The Super Bowl LVIII of 2024 will feature a showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs secured their spot in the Super Bowl by defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship with a score of 17-10. Similarly, the 49ers made their way to the Super Bowl by winning the NFC Championship against the Detroit Lions with a score of 34-31.

What advice did Super Bowl Halftime alum Rihana have for Usher?

E! News was in a conversation with Rihanna where the Grammy winner singer was asked if she had any advice for Usher ahead of the Super Bowl Halftime. Rihanna was the lead performer of the Super Bowl Halftime show last year. "Hell no, I can't give Usher no advice," Rihanna said in her reply.

Adding further Rihana praised Usher and said that he is a natural and someone who was made for the show. "Usher is a natural, he's a legend, he's been doing this since he was a teenager. He is made for that show," Rihanna had said, praising Usher. When Rihanna is confident about Usher, we know the show is going to be bombastic.