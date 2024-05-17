Celebrating the world cinema, the prestigious Cannes Film Festival is currently being held in Cannes, France. The event kick-started on May 14, with numerous celebrated personalities marking their presence. Among the global fashion icons and biggies from the entertainment industry, businesswoman Namita Thapar made her red carpet debut at the 77th edition of the festival. She walked the red carpet and expressed her excitement.

Today (May 17), Namita took to her Instagram handle and shared another series of pictures from Cannes, but it was the lengthy note that grabbed our eyeballs. The Shark Tank India 3 judge wisely addressed the stereotypes surrounding her.

Namita Thapar will not be apologetic

Just a few minutes ago, Namita Thapar shared a series of pictures from Cannes flaunting her second look. The Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals looked no less than a fairy in a purple gown. Besides the beautiful frames, the Shark Tank India 3 judge penned a long note on celebrating self-love and being unapologetic about who she is.

Namita's note read, "You are old, 47, dress your age You are just a nepo kid You don't deserve a seat on shark tank as you are always saying "I am out" Please don't post your Cannes pictures, your IPO is coming up, you won't be taken seriously as a business leader" Who defines who we are & how we need to behave?"

The businesswoman added that the biggest gift in life is when one discovers one's true authentic self and celebrates self-love with age, some white hair, and guidance from precious mentors.

Thapar went on to state, "Yes, I will go all out in Cannes…yes, I will put up my pics on social media & oh yes, I will not be apologetic & defensive about who I am :) Here’s to taking every stereotype ever created & squashing it with my 6 inch killer heels !!!"

About Namita Thapar

Namita Thapar has been part of the business reality show Shark Tank India since its inception. On the show, she has invested in several startups. Besides this, she has always been vocal about issues surrounding women and never leaves an opportunity to call for awareness.

