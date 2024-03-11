‘I Like the Classics’: John Cena’s NSFW Guilty Pleasure Movie Confession in Hilarious Interview Goes VIRAL

Trigger Warning: The article contains brief mention of sex, porn.

John Cena is making waves on the Internet these days. From going half-naked at the Oscars 2024 to now revealing his ‘guilty pleasure’ movie, Cena is leaving no stone unturned to bemuse his fans. In a talk show with fellow stars, Cena just revealed his classic movie, the film which he considers his guilty pleasure.

It started with an interview with his Ricky Stanicky co-stars Zac Efron and Jermaine Flower about knowing if the movie can be a guilty pleasure. While Efron suggested the movie, Finding Nemo, Cena and Fowler argued that the movie is great and there is nothing one should feel guilty about.

Cena then revealed his guilty pleasure movie, which was Behind the Green Door (1972). The duo looked puzzled as to which movie, Cena was actually talking about and then one crew member actually googled to know what it was.

It turned out to be a veteran hardcore pornographic movie, starring Marilyn Chambers. It follows the story of a beautiful woman who is abducted and initiated into live sex on a private stage, participating in lesbianism, interracial sex, and a public orgy.

As the crew laughed, and asked John for his choice, he hilariously said, “I like the classics. I have a knack for classics.”

Fans applaud John Cena

Cena’s fans on X lauded the 46-year-old star for speaking his heart out. One user said, “I know people say Bautista is the best WWE star turned actor but Cena has found his niche as a comedian & he is hilarious.” Another said, “Cena got them all to search for it .” A third said, “John Cena might be the first celebrity to understand the term "guilty pleasure".”

A fourth said, “They asked John Cena what his guilty pleasure was and he answered honestly.” A fifth said, “That's a real guilty pleasure right there.” Another fan said, “John Cena's commitment to entertaining the fans is unwavering.” A user said, “He never fails to deliver.”

Will John Cena be seen in WrestleMania 40?

Although Cena isn’t seen in WWE as he is busy with Hollywood projects, there are high chances the 16-time WWE Champion might make an appearance in WWE in some capacity.

Cena is one of the biggest superstars to have come out from WWE, a man who was the face of the company for nearly a decade. The Cenation leader has always been there at WrestleMania no matter where he is. So, this time also, at WrestleMania 40, the fans are expecting to see a glimpse of Cena once again.

