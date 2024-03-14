IPL 2024: Will Virat Kohli Play For RCB Against CSK In Opening Match Of The Season?

Before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Indian batsman Virat Kohli is scheduled to report to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pre-season training. The batter is expected to join the club before March 17, according to reports that were received by India today. Before the team's yearly Unbox promotional event on March 19 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Virat Kohli will be attending the RCB camp. He will be joining the club before their journey to Chennai for the opening match on March 22 against CSK.

Ahead of the IPL 2024 season opening, which takes place in Chennai on March 22 against the reigning champion Chennai Super Kings, Virat Kohli will be eager to put in the hard work.

Since withdrawing from the five-match T20I series against Afghanistan in January to be with his wife Anushka Sharma at the birth of their second kid, Akaay, Kohli has not played in a competitive cricket match.

Virat Kohli will also make his competitive cricket comeback in the IPL 2024, having been out of the game for two and a half months.

The last time we saw him in action was during the T20I series with Afghanistan. In addition to playing in the three-match series, he made his T20I comeback following the 2022 T20 World Cup.

RCB kick-starts their preparations without Virat Kohli

Ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have begun their pre-tournament camp in an attempt to win their first-ever title. The majority of the players, led by captain Faf du Plessis, have joined the group. With just eight days left until the IPL 2024 season begins, superstar Virat Kohli is yet to join the squad.

The Former Indian team captain has not returned to India. In the meanwhile, PTI has been informed by a BCCI source who is closely monitoring the proceedings that Kohli will be joining the squad in the next few days, particularly before the RCB Unbox event scheduled for March 19. The insider stated, "Kohli is expected to join in the next few days," but provided no more details on his attendance at the event.

Head coach Andy Flower and Director of Cricket Mo Bobat oversaw the preparations, and RCB captain Du Plessis, fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, and a few other domestic cricket players joined the practice session. Du Plessis hopes to have a successful season.