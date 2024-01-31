Is Virat Kohli’s Mother in Hospital? Brother Vikas Gives Huge Update Amid Speculations on Reason for Star Batter’s Absence

The answer is no. Virat Kohli's mother has not been in the hospital recently. Virat's brother, Vikas Kohli, took to Instagram to provide a much-needed update, putting an end to the swirling rumours. The story clarifies everything: Virat Kohli’s mother is fit and fine. Rumors have been swirling all over the Internet that Virat Kohli is not playing the first two matches against England in India vs England 5 test Series Because his mother was ill.

The Rumor sparked because BBCI released a statement that Virat Kohli is not available for the first two matches without giving any specific reason. Virat Kohli played his last test match against South Africa. Kohli was the leading run-scorer with 172 runs in 4 innings.

ALSO READ: Are Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli holidaying with daughter Vamika in London? Video goes VIRAL

Why is Virat Kohli not Available for the first 2 matches?

Fans and the whole of India are missing Virat Kohli on the field. India lost the first test against England in Hyderabad. Ollie Pope scored 196 and caught the ball twice. England's spinners made things hard for India, causing them to collapse later. Finally, England won, making the start of the test series interesting. Before the second test match in Visakhapatnam, rumors began that Virat Kholi's mother was ill. But Vikas posted an Instagram story. He wrote, Hello everyone, I have noticed that there is fake news about my mom’s health been circulating around. Let me clear that our mom is absolutely fit and fine. Also would request everyone and aslo the media not to spead such news wothout prper information.”

Advertisement

While the exact reason for Virat Kohli's unavailability remains undisclosed by the BCCI, the clarification from Vikas Kohli has alleviated concerns about his mother's health. With the air now cleared, fans can focus on supporting the Indian cricket team as they look forward to the remaining matches in the series.

The team coach, Rahul Dravid, shared his perspective on Virat Kohli's absence in the upcoming two matches. He sees it as a chance for other players to step up and praised Virat as an exceptional player.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli anniversary: A look back at power couple’s oh-so-dreamy wedding PICS