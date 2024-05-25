Islam Makhachev Praises Dustin Poirier, Vows to Not Repeat THIS Mistake Against ‘The Diamond’ Ahead of UFC 302

UFC Lightweight champion and number one ranked pound-for-pound fighter Islam Makhachev is all set to fight former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in the main event at UFC 302, a pay-per-view event.

Dagestani Bull is returning to the UFC octagon after his spectacular championship defense against former UFC featherweight champion Alexandar Volkanovski at UFC 294 last year. Makhachev and Volk squared off initially at UFC 284, where The Great gave Islam an extremely close fight in his first championship defense.

At UFC 294 the same year, former champion Charles Oliveira was set to face Islam in a rematch to claim his lost legacy again; unfortunately, just eleven days before, Oliveira injured himself and sustained a cut above his eye, so he could not compete. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski stepped in and saved the event by accepting a short-notice fight.

Makhachev answered all questions after he knocked out Alexandar Volkanovski in round one. This will be Islam Makhachev's third title defense.

Recently, the UFC lightweight champion gave an interview to Sports24, in which he revealed he wouldn't make this mistake against Dustin Poirier.

Islam Makhachev said, "I gave my neck a lot in training. The media made a big joke out of this that I was joking about his guillotines. No, I'm telling the truth that I think he has a pretty good guillotine. This is a big mistake underestimating Dustin is stupid in general." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

"We have seen his last fight. It was the same thing; everyone didn't give Dustin any chance, so it's a big mistake to underestimate Dustin."

UFC 302 Match Card

UFC 302 is an absolute must-see pay-per-view, with some of the most exciting matches assembled on the card, from Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier to co-main event Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa and many more. UFC 302 is scheduled for June 1, 2024, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, United States of America.

Check out the complete match card for UFC 302.

Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier: UFC Lightweight Championship Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski

Under Card

Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki Niko Price vs. Alex Morono Phil Rowe vs. Jake Matthews Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov Ailin Perez vs. Joselyne Edwards Andre Lima vs. Mitch Raposo Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor Says He Will Not Trash Talk His Future Opponents Like He Used to in the Past: Find Out Why