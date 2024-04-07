

The second episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show was quite entertaining with ace cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer joining the show as guests. The renowned cricketers had a hearty laugh on the show and also shared interesting details about on and off-ground banters and camaraderie with other players.

In a fun conversation, Rohit Sharma revealed two cricketers with whom he wouldn't share a room ever. Read on to find out more.

Rohit Sharma names two cricketers with whom he wouldn't share a room because of THIS reason

When Kapil Sharma asked about a cricketer with whom he wouldn't share a room, Rohit Sharma said. "Abhi sabko single room milta hai. But agar share karne ka mauka miley toh, do log hai Shikhar Dhawan or Rishab Pant, innke saath room share karna nahi chahuga. Bade gande hai. Practise ke baad aake kapde aise hi phek dege. Unko room hamesha DND pe rehta hai. Kyuki ek ek baje toh sotey hai."

(Well, currently, we all get separate rooms but if given a choice, I wouldn't want to share a room with Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant. They are very messy and unhygienic. After practice, they leave their clothes lying in the room. Their rooms are always on Do Not Disturb as they sleep at 1 am in the night.)

Take a look at the recent promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show:

He added,"Subha ko jab housekeeping room clean karne aate hai tab DND pe rakhna zaruri hai nahi toh andar ghus jaayege khol ke. Uss lihaaz se teen ya chaar din room waise hi rehta hai toh aazu baazu waalo ko bahot takleef hota hai. Toh I don't think mai reh pauga unke saath"

(In case the housekeeping doesn't barge into the room, keeping it on DND is important. Because of this reason, their rooms remain messy for three to four days at a stretch which causes problems to people staying nearby, thus, I don't think, I'd be able to stay with these two.)

