The previous episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show was quite entertaining. The episode has a separate fan base for all cricket lovers. With the cricket fever being at its peak because of the ongoing IPL, the show featured an episode with two of the celebrated cricketers, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer. The episode was filled with trivia, nostalgia, and revelations. In a fun conversation, Rohit Sharma revealed the mystery behind cricketers using headphones at airports.

Rohit Sharma on why cricketers are spotted with headphones at airport

During a fun chat on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil Sharma asked Rohit Sharma if he received any vague and weird pieces of advice from random people about the game. Rohit replied that he gets such advice almost every day. He also revealed why cricketers put on headphones while traveling at the airport.

He said, "Har din. Yeh normal hai hamare liye.Airport pe hum jaa rahe hain, koi bolta hai ke bhai kal zara bahar ka ball mat khelna yaar. Airport pe aapne dekha hoga ke saare cricketers headphones laga k jaate hai. Kyun? Yeh reason hai. Style thodi maarte hai. (We get such pieces of advice daily. This is very normal for us. When we were at the airport, people suggested me to not play a certain ball. You must've seen cricketers using headphones at airports. It is for the same reason. They don't do it just for style.)"

Take a look at the teaser of The Great Indian Kapil Show's episode with Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer:

Rohit Sharma's revelation on not sharing a room with two cricketers

When asked about cricketers with whom he wouldn't like to share a room, Rohit Sharma revealed that he wouldn't want to share a room with Shikhar Dhawan and Rishab Pant as they are quite messy and unhygienic.

