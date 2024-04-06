The Great Indian Kapil Show: Rohit Sharma reflects on 2023 World Cup Loss; his words will tug at your heartstrings

The Kapil Sharma Show has been making headlines for landing its flight on OTT channel, embarking on its broadcast in 142 countries. The show has seen the comeback of Sunil Grover on the show.

Today’s episode flight was boarded by the distinguished duo from the Indian Cricket Team, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer. Rohit Sharma’s revelation about his experience of losing the World Cup 2023 made the episode more engrossing.

Rohit Sharma’s revelation on losing the World Cup 2023

When Rohit Sharma was asked about his views on slipping the World Cup 2023 because of the last match, he narrated that the team had good momentum at that point in time as the team played well in earlier matches.

“Kehna bahut mushkil hai kyunki jab match ke pehle hum do din Ahmedabad mein the practice humne ki hai, ek acha momentum team ka bana hua tha. Bolte hai jaise ki autopilot par team chal rahi thi (It’s hard to say because, before the match, we were in Ahmedabad for two days. We had our practice. The team had maintained a good momentum. As they say, the team was on autopilot).”

Adding further, the skipper highlighted that everything was going fine until Shubhman Gill’s dismissal, which was a quick one. Later, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s partnership went well for some time. Elaborating the same more vividly, he said, “Jab final match start hua. Humne shuruaat achi ki. Gill I think jaldi out ho gaye the Shubhman Gill. But uske bad Virat aur mera thoda sa ek partnership hua (When the finals began, we had a great start. I think Shubhman Gill got out too quickly. But then, Virat and I had a small partnership).”

Advertisement

Sharma further expressed that he felt he gained confidence from Virat and his partnership and established high hopes that they could achieve a good score.

Following this, Rohit shared his opinion on playing in the finals. He believes in displaying good scores on the board in big matches, which eventually creates pressure on the opposition team, even if it's only a hundred runs. Explaining it further, he added, “Aur pressure mein koi bhi team fisal sakti hai (And any team could crumble under pressure).”

Keeping his sportsman spirit high, the captain appreciated the Australian team for playing exceptionally well in the last match of World Cup 2023. Additionally, sharing the highlights of the match, in which the Indian team took three wickets for just forty runs, Rohit praised the efforts of his teammates.

Archana Puran Singh’s message for the Indian Cricket Team

Interrupting Rohit in between, Archana Puran Singh couldn’t stop herself from appreciating the cricket team's efforts by giving a standing ovation. She said, “But I have to say one thing that humne us waqt World Cup jeeta ho ya na ho aapne pore hindustan ka dil jeeta hai (whether we won the World Cup that day or not, you won the hearts of every Indian).”

The audience on the show unanimously applauded and hooted for team India and Rohit Sharma. One of them from the audience yelled out loud, “We are proud of you!”

Why did Rohit Sharma get disheartened?

Responding to all the love Rohit received on the show, he poured his feelings out that initially he got disheartened after losing the cup because in the back of his mind, he thought that the World Cup was organized in India and still they couldn’t win it.

Expressing his feelings, he said, “Mujhe aisa feeling thi ki shayd kafi narazgi rahegi country mein. Log disappointed rahenge but jaha pe bhi main gaya World Cup final ke bad, mujhe logo se bas yahi sunne mein mila ki kitne ache tareeke se humne cricket khela aur wo cricket dekhne mein humne sabko maja aya (So I felt the nation might be angry with us. That people might be disappointed. But wherever I went after the World Cup finals, I’ve only heralded people praising how well we played and how they all enjoyed watching those matches).” Meanwhile, the show host, Kapil Sharma, agreed with his statement.

Advertisement

The Great Indian Kapil Show now streams on Netflix every Saturday at 8 p.m.

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Sunil Grover posts PICS featuring Ranbir Kapoor; Archana Puran Singh reacts