The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show makers have left fans excited as they recently dropped the much-awaited promo of the reality show. Featuring a talented and impressive cast - Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur, the show is all set to leave the audiences in splits with their gigs and we can't wait for it!

Who is The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show's first guest?

As the anticipation for the Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show soars high, this piece of exciting information will surely leave you more excited. The first guest on the much-awaited reality show, is Bollywood's talented family, the Kapoor Khandaan. Yes, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

A promo featuring the debut episode of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show released a few minutes back on Netflix. In the promo, we see Kapil Sharma's team leaving the Kapoor Khandan in splits with their hilarious comebacks and gigs.

Watch the promo of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show here-

From surprising revelations to sharing anecdotes, this episode will keep the audiences glued to their seats while their jaws hurt laughing. Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Kapil Sharma's hilarious banter is also something to look forward to. Sunil Grover's much-awaited character, Guthi is back and fans can expect top-notch entertainment.

In the promo, Ranbir Kapoor also expresses his wish to bring his daughter, Raha on the show. Adding more fun to the episode will be Kapil's wife Ginni Chatrath, who will be seen pulling Kapil's leg. She will be seen taking a dig at Kapil and will make many revelations about the comedian-actor.

The caption of this promo read, "The Great Indian Kapil Show ki hogi shuruaat the one & only Kapoors ke saath #TheGreatIndianKapilShow premieres March 30, Saturdays 8pm only on Netflix."

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Ridhima Kapoor Sahni, the show will also see several other celebrities like Aamir Khan, Rohit Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh and more as guests.

The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show will premiere on March 30 on Netflix. The show will air every Saturday at 8pm.

