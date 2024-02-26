’Jinko Bhookh Nahi Hai…,” Did Rohit Sharma Indirectly Take a Shot at Ishan Kishan?

Skipper Rohit Sharma gave a strict message to the players who “don’t have the hunger” for Test cricket during the post-match press conference, after the fourth Test between India and England in Ranchi. Reinforcing BCCI’s message for the players to prioritize first-class cricket, Rohit stressed the importance of the cricket format and gave a stern message to the cricketers not valuing its importance.

Rohit’s statement is considered to be directed at players like Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer, who didn’t play Ranji Trophy despite BCCI’s strict instructions for every player, who’s not playing International cricket or is out of action due to injury, to take part in Ranji Trophy.

Stressing the importance of Test cricket, Rohit said, “This Test cricket is the toughest format. And if you want success and want to excel in this tough format then you need that hunger. It is very important.”

Further reiterating that the opportunity to play Tets will only be given to players who are passionate about it, Rohit said, “We will give opportunity only to players who have that hunger. Jinko bhookh nahi hai, unko dekh ke hi pata chal jata hai.”

"Players who have that hunger, players who want to stay here and perform, [and] play in tough conditions, we will give preference to them. Obviously, it is pretty simple: if you don't have hunger, there's no meaning playing such players,” he added.

“I don't see anyone in the team here who is not hungry. All the boys who are here and also those who are not, they all want to play. But the thing with Test cricket is that you get very few opportunities. If you don't utilise them, they go away,” he further spoke.

Though Rohit didn’t name anyone, fans are assuming that his statement was directed at Ishan Kishan, who has been out of action since he bowed out of India’s Test series against South Africa in December last year. BCCI had released instructions for players to prefer the Ranji Trophy, ignorance of which can lead to ‘severe implications’.

Jay Shah in a letter to the players wrote, “Our vision for Indian cricket has been clear from the outset – every cricketer aspiring to play for India must prove themselves in domestic cricket. Performance in domestic cricket remains a critical yardstick for selection and non-participation in domestic cricket will carry severe implications.”

Adding further, he wrote, “There is a recent trend that has started to emerge and is a cause for concern. Some players have begun prioritizing the IPL over domestic cricket, a shift that was not anticipated. Domestic cricket has always been the foundation upon which Indian cricket stands, and it has never been undervalued in our vision for the sport.”

Apart from Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer also ignored the board’s warning and didn’t participate in the Ranji Trophy game for Mumbai, citing back pain. However, Nitin Patel, the head of sports sciences and medicines at the National Cricket Academy, informed the selectors that as per the latest reports, Iyer was fit to play.

Hence, the fans feel that Rohit’s words were aimed at cricketers who are not taking first-class cricket seriously despite being given a warning by BCCI.

