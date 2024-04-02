WATCH: Divyanka Tripathi shares her recovery journey video after ligament tear surgery; ‘Bouncing back to work'

Earlier today, Divyanka Tripathi shared an inspiring recovery journey update after her two very old ligament tear surgeries, which she underwent last year. Through her video, she has inspired and spread smiles among many. In the same video, Divyanka seemed to overcome her fear and prepare harder for the new challenges that life is going to throw at her.

Divyanka Tripathi’s recovery journey

Behind that smiling face lies a brave heart. Divyanka Tripathi made a comeback to her routine life after going through severe ligament surgery. Through a detailed recovery video, Divyanka has motivated many who lost hope. With the support of her husband and strong mental ability, the actress made a comeback. Throughout the video, she picked up hobbies to keep her mental strength and creativity intact.

Describing her journey, the Khatron Ke Khiladi actress wrote, "Sharing my journey from getting a surgery done until bouncing back in a nutshell." The video holds a compilation of all the small clips put together, which showed how much Divyanka had to sweat to rejoin work and get back on her feet within one month.

Describing her strategy, she wrote, "The moment I decided to get 2 of my very old complete ligament tears corrected, I started strengthening my body for the upcoming trauma and lull by working out in a focused manner. I planned my physio carefully so that I can bounce back timely." The actress strategized everything so well to deal with her upcoming trauma, and once her stitches after the surgery became stronger, she decided to make a solid comeback as she said yes to the action-based show. Soon after ten days of her surgery, she began working out for her new stint on Adrishyam.

Divyanka further gives credit to her husband Vivek Dahiya, who stood by her side in every situation and assured that her smile never faded away, which gave her strength and helped maintain positivity throughout. She wrote, "@vivekdahiya was a sweetheart, not letting my smile fade even for a moment." Further in the video, she shared that she incorporated Aqua Physio into her regime once her external stitches faded away.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress further highlighted that throughout the journey, her body forgot how to keep a balance; therefore, pushing physical and mental blocks was the key. She added new skills like pistol shooting, and before anyone knew it, she was Adrishyam ready. She concluded her experience journey with these inspiring words, "My takeaway: if you don't take something to be a low point, it won't be! You may fall but plan well to bounce back."

More about Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi rose to fame with her stint in Banoo Main Teri Dulhan and later garnered prominent recognition for her character in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress, along with her husband Vivek Dahiya, participated in the couple's dance reality show Nach Baliye 8, where they lifted the trophy.

Later, she was seen trying her luck in Rohit Shetty's hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Divyanka will be seen next in the action thriller Adrishyam.

