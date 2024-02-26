Watch: Rohit Sharma Educates Sarfaraz Khan After the Latter Nearly Makes a Serious Mistake

Sarfaraz Khan, who made his debut for Team India during the third Test in Rajkot, received some schooling from skipper Rohit Sharma on Day 3 of the Ranchi Test against England, Rohit, in his usual hilarious way gave Sarfaraz an earful and prevented him from fielding at the silly point without a helmet.

Rohit Sharma schools Sarfaraz Khan

The incident took place when Sarfaraz was asked to field at the silly point with Shoaib Bashir on the crease, during the last session of the game on Sunday. Sarfaraz paid heed to the skipper’s call immediately but took his position without wearing a helmet and tried to convince the latter to let him field without the protective gear.

This prompted Rohit to intervene and he scolded Sarfraz for trying to pull up the dangerous stunt, which could have had adverse effects. Rohit, in his unfiltered avatar, said to Sarfarz, “Aye bhai, hero nahi banne ka (hey brother, don't try to be a hero here).”

Delhi Police also made good use of this clip as they sent out the message asking people to wear helmets while driving and not put their lives at risk. Sharing the video, Delhi Police wrote on X, “Two-wheeler par hero nahi banne ka! Hamesha helmet pehenne ka!”

After Rohit’s intervention, umpire Kumar Dharmasena was also prompted into action as he too warned Sarfaraz and said, “No, you cannot do that.” Commentator Dinesh Karthik also highlighted the event as he could be heard saying, “You could hear Rohit saying 'Oye, hero nahi banne ka'. Very Rohit Sharma style to say it. Not the usual way here. No need to be a hero, wait for your helmet here. When you're fielding at that position, no risks please. Get that helmet on. Even the umpire letting Sarfaraz know that.”

Rohit’s warning proved helpful for Sarfaraz as only two balls later, the latter was hit on the helmet, though without force after Bashir played a defensive shot.

IND vs ENG fourth Test Day 3

India was able to restrict England to a mere 145 runs in the second innings, thanks to a brilliant show by Indian spinners. While Ravichandran Ashwin registered his 35th five-wicket haul after recording 5/51, Kuldeep Yadav spun a web in which four batters successfully fell prey as he picked up four crucial wickets while giving away merely 22 runs.

Team India ended the third day without losing any wickets as the openers put up 40/0 on the board while chasing the target of 192 runs. The Men in Blue will be looking forward to chasing down this total as soon as possible and ending the match on a winning note on Monday itself.

