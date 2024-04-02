The Great Indian Kapil Show: IPL fever takes over Kapil Sharma as Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer appear on his show

Kapil Sharma and his team are back, and the premiere episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show didn't disappoint. Fans eagerly awaited the reunion of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, and the episode lived up to expectations. The makers of The Great Indian Kapil Show released a promo for the upcoming episode, featuring Indian Team captain Rohit Sharma and batsman Shreyas Iyer, who will be making an appearance on the show and enjoying some fun moments with the comedian.

Indian Cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer to grace the show

The latest promo from the show guarantees lots of laughs as the cricket stars share funny moments with the famous comedian. Kapil Sharma, famous for his clever jokes, didn't hold back in entertaining his audience. The promo suggests an Airport Cricket League setup, with Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer possibly participating.

In the latest promo, Kapil asked if there are mics on the stumps nowadays and if there ever comes a time when they've become angry with someone. To which Rohit Sharma replied, “Kar bhi kya sakte hai, humare ladke sust murge hai. Bhaagte nahi hai." (What can we do, our boys are lazy chickens. They don't run.)

A fun-filled episode with plenty of gags

Further, Kapil asked, “Aapko kabhi kisi ne weird salaah di hai?" (Kapil Sharma asked if anyone had ever given Rohit Sharma weird advice.) Rohit chuckled and responded, "Airport pr aapne dekha hoga saare cricketer headphones laga kar jaate hai. Style thodi maarnte hai koi." (You must have noticed at the airport, all cricketers wear headphones while walking. They don’t do it for style.)

The laughter didn’t stop there. When Sunil Grover jokingly inquired about becoming an opening batsman, Rohit Sharma's response was pure gold. He quipped, "Opening batsman toh bhool jaao," leaving everyone in splits.

Kapil Sharma seen dressed as Sidhu

In the clip, Kapil Sharma dressed up as Navjot Singh Sidhu, copying his unique style and funny comments. He jokingly said, “match ke baad mai zyada der ruk nahi sakta, salwar meri dheeli hai mai jhuk nahi sakta. (After the match, I can't stay longer, my pants are loose, I can't bend).”

The promo caption reads, “Cricket and Comedy ka yeh crazy combo hoga too hard to miss! Dekhna na bhoole #TheGreatIndianKapilShow Episode 2 iss Saturday 8pm sirf Netflix par!”

More about The Grand Indian Kapil Show

In the first episode, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima appeared as guests. They shared memories of their family on the show, and while talking about it, Ranbir revealed that his father once hit him.

Since the announcement of Sunil Grover's return to the screen as Dafli, The Great Indian Kapil Show has been attracting a lot of attention. Kapil and Sunil, after their prolonged argument, are back with a bang. They are joined by the incredibly talented team - Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur, who will be seen portraying various characters in the acts. Archana Puran Singh reprises her role as the judge.

