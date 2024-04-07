The recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show was entertaining as the guests for the second episode were cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer. The famous cricketers laughed a lot on the show. They shared some funny moments during cricket matches and opened up about their friendships with other players. During the show, Rohit Sharma revealed which player's call he would never put on speaker.

Rohit Sharma on which player's call he would never put on speaker

When Kapil Sharma asked about a cricketer whose call he would never put on speaker, Rohit Sharma laughingly replied, “Actually vo mai hi hun sakta hu. (Actually, I think it’s me).” Shreyas Iyer interrupted and said, “Itna mai keh sakta hu ki conversation ke har sentence mein ek do gaaliyan pakka. Start hone mein end hone mein beech mein gaali hi gaali. (I can say this much that in every sentence of the conversation, there are definitely one or two curses. From beginning to end, in the middle, it's just curse after curse).”

Shreyas Iyer recalls waving at a girl during a cricket match

Recalling an incident, Shreyas shared that during his first year playing in the IPL he noticed a beautiful girl and said ‘Hi’ to her. He said, “Jabhi mai first year khel raha tha IPL mein tabhi stand mein mujhe ek bahut beautiful si ladki dikhi thi toh usko mene Hi kiya tha or phir uske baad tab facebook bahut chal raha tha toh mai try kar rha tha ki message aaya hai ki nahi. (When I was playing in the IPL in my first year, I saw a very beautiful girl in the stands, so I said Hi to her, and then after that, Facebook was very popular, so I was trying to see if a message had come or not).”

After that, he was hoping to get a message from that girl. He further said, “Ek vo hi kissa raha hai mere saath bas. (That was the only incident with me).”



More About The Great Indian Kapil Show

The Great Indian Kapil Show has now arrived on Netflix, expanding its reach to 142 countries for broadcasting. The ensemble cast includes Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Sunil Grover.

