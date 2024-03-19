‘It’s Always Exciting,’ Virat Kohli Expresses Delight to Join Royal Challengers Bangalore Practice Session Ahead of IPL

Indian cricket giant Virat Kohli is finally all set to get back to action as he gears up to return to the cricket field in IPL 2024. Kohli joined Royal Challengers Bangalore’s pre-season camp in Bangalore on Monday and expressed his excitement to begin the IPL season.

Virat Kohli joins RCB’s pre-season camp

RCB posted a video of Kohli’s arrival in the camp, on their social media. The video starts with the former RCB skipper entering the gym and immediately reacting by saying, “Kya baat hai yaar!”, expressing his excitement to get started.

The video further contained Kohli’s message as he expressed how excited he is to return to the cricket ground after being out of action for almost two months. Kohli started by saying, “It's really good to be back, firstly playing cricket and just starting off the IPL.”

He further added, “It's always exciting to come back to Bangalore for the start of the IPL season. So, similar emotions, similar feelings and I haven't been off the media radar. I have been into the normalcy, you can say, for two months. So, yeah, I am pretty happy and excited to be back and I hope all the fans are excited and happy as well.”

Virat also joined RCB’s first practice session on Monday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium and he could be seen playing an active part in the drills while having fun with his teammates.

Virat Kohli’s two-month absence from cricket

He had been out of cricketing action ever since he opted out of the first Test against England, which was scheduled to happen in Hyderabad. Kohli skipped the first two Tests after citing personal reasons, the nature of which was not revealed. BCCI requested the fans and media to respect the player’s privacy.

Kohli and Anushka, on February 20 took to their social media to reveal that the couple was blessed with a second baby, a baby boy who has been named Akaay. Kohli also opted out of the remaining Test matches of the series.

Thus, the IPL opening game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will be Kohli’s first-ever appearance on the cricket ground in two months. Earlier, Virat Kohli was seen lauding Smriti Mandhana and team after RCB women’s victory in the final of the Women’s Premier League 2024.

