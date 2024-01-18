Jim Irsay overdose: Colts owner found unresponsive, being treated for severe respiratory illness

Jim Irsay, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, is currently undergoing treatment for a severe respiratory illness. The team recently shared this news with the public. Additionally, they have disclosed some other details regarding Jim Irsay's medical situation.

Jim Irsay is treated for respiratory illness a month after a serious medical incident

Jim Irsay was discovered unresponsive in his Indiana residence on December 8, 2023, around 4:30 in the morning. Emergency responders from Carmel Police found him unconscious and described him as "cold to touch" with a slight bluish tint on his skin.

An officer at the scene also gave Jim Narcan, which Irsay "showed some improvement" after, according to the police records. Narcan, also known as naloxone, is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Jim was then taken to the hospital for the required medical care.

Jim's record shows that the police categorized his condition as "Impaired/Drugs" in the injury information. The police officers present at the scene stated, "We are unsure of what Mr. Irsay had consumed before we arrived." The substance he consumed still remains a mystery, but it has been a month since the incident occurred. Currently, he is receiving the necessary medical treatment.

Indianapolis Colts latest statement on owner Jim Irsay

The Indianapolis Colts made an announcement on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, shedding light on Jim Irsay's current situation and recent developments regarding his health. "Mr. Irsay is still recuperating from his respiratory illness. We won't be providing any additional updates on his personal well-being, and we kindly request that Jim and his family's privacy is honored," stated the release.

Jim Irsay was quite active on his social media accounts earlier this month, but since the incident occurred, he has remained silent. Although he hasn't spoken much, the statement that was released, along with the police reports, conveyed a lot of information.

Regarding his health, as mentioned in the statement, he is currently in the process of recovering from a respiratory illness. Although there haven't been any updates from the Colts about their current health status, we can speculate that they are also on the road to recovery. Let's keep him in our thoughts and wish the best for the owner of the Colts.