John Cena’s 2017 film ‘The Wall’ criticized by Iraq War Veteran for Realism Flaws

Former WWE superstar John Cena’s 2017 war-thriller film, The Wall, might have been made in good spirits in support of the US soldiers who have fought the Iraq war, but it has also drawn ire from a soldier for not portraying the military correctly.

The movie directed by Doug Liman follows the story of two American soldiers, Shane Matthews (John Cena) and Sergeant Allen Isaac (Aaron Taylor Johnson) facing danger from an Iraqi sniper. The whole movie is based on the soldier’s encounter with the sniper, and how he uses them to fulfill his own purpose.

Here is a trailer of the movie:

ALSO READ: Former WWE Star Claims To Have Sensational Information That Could Seriously Affect John Cena’s Hollywood Career

According to soldier Jay Dorleus, who fought in the Iraq war, everything shown in the movie, with regards to the US military ranging from behavior of the soldiers and the status of their equipment to the military strategies, is questionable.

Joy Dorleus, when he saw the movie, had pointed out factual flaws in certain scenes of the movie. Speaking to Insider, Dorelus said that the movie shows deviation from military protocol and unrealistic behavior while facing a sniper.

Realism flaws shown in the movie

Dorleus observed a scene in which a character was standing in the open, with his chin strap unbuckled. He later suggested that the character should have taken cover, and crawled to safety rather than taking a predicted pattern.

Advertisement

Dorleus said that it would be difficult to spot a trained sniper from a distance, and instead, the character should have focussed on self-aid and finding cover rather than dramatizing the injury. Thus, the former Iraq war veteran criticized the movie for realism flaws. He rated the movie a 4 out of 10 for realism flaws.

While the movie intends to portray the harsh conditions of US soldiers in Iraq then, Dorleus said that there was a certain gap between Hollywood’s dramatization and the realities of the war. This discrepancy shows the serious conceptual discrepancies the makers make while taking creative liberties in making a movie.

ALSO READ: He Poured His Heart Out to Vince’: John Cena Accused of Using His Influence To Ruin Up and Coming WWE Star’s Push

The Impact of accuracy in war movies

The factual accuracy also tends to shape a movie's success. For instance, in Top Gun: Maverick, the movie’s attention to detail worked in its favor, and it was a huge commercial and critical success.

The Wall, on the other hand, had a moderate run at the box office and could mint only $4.5 million against the budget of $3 million.

ALSO READ: ‘Hustle Loyalty Nudespect’: John Cena Sends Internet Into Overdrive With OnlyFans Announcement, Sparks Funniest Reactions