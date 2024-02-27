Former WWE Star Claims To Have Sensational Information That Could Seriously Affect John Cena’s Hollywood Career

Being a WWE fan, you would have hardly heard of any WWE wrestler, be it current or former, speaking ill of John Cena. The 16-time World Champion is acknowledged as one of the biggest superstars to have worked with the brand and is often counted among the likes of Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Rock.

However, there is one former wrestler who didn’t gel up with John Cena, and is on a tirade against the hollywood star on his social media handles. The wrestler’s name is Alex Hiley. Hiley stayed with the WWE from 2007-2016, a period of 9 long years, but was removed in 2016.

It is believed that Hiley didn’t have sober relations with John Cena, and it was considered the main reason why he was shown the doors. Cena and Riley’s troubled work relationship is corroborated by another former WWE wrestler, Ryback, who spoke about it recently. Another former WWE wrestler, Rene Dupree claims to know more about it, saying that the information he has heard about Cena can jeopardize his Hollywood career

What did Ryback say?

In a recent episode of the Cafe de Rene podcast featuring Rene Dupree, Ryback said that there is a tale involving Triple H, Kaitlyn, John Cena, and Alex Riley. Dupree also seconded this rumor and said that there is indeed a “locker room talk” surrounding Cena and Riley, suggesting that disclosure of such a story could inflict significant damage to Cena’s Hollywood career.

What happened between Cena and Riley?

Although no one knows what exactly occurred between the two back in 2016, Riley in 2017, a year after his departure from WWE spoke vaguely about it.

In an interview with The Two Man Power Tip Off Wrestling, Riley did accept that an incident with Cena caused the dramatic end to his WWE career, and he won’t speak about it till the right time comes.

“There was an incident, and it certainly affected the path of my career. However, I am not going to talk about it right now. It was a hard situation to deal with,” Riley said.

He further said that he is not in the habit of destroying someone’s professional career, so he won’t speak about it but will certainly do so one day. “I am not in the habit of destroying anybody’s career so it is just something at this point that I don’t want to address further than that but one day I certainly will. It was a hard situation to deal with,” Riley said.

Back in 2018, also Riley made several cryptic posts on Instagram in which he directly laid an attack on John Cena. In a post directed at Cena, Riley wrote, “ “I AM NOT COMING BACK JOHN CENA I AM COMING FOR EVERYTHING YOU HAVE AND HOLD DEAR 2 YOU SEE ME NOW!!!! #RicFlaird R.I.P.”

In another post, he even took the name of former WWE Chairwoman, Stephanie McMahon. Riley wrote: “IF YOU’RE READING THIS ITS TOO LATE STEPHANIE MCMAHON! I pulled back the curtain by myself take a look you will SEE #DNADRIP.”

Riley has made several posts like these but has never come out openly against Cena.

