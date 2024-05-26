LeBron James’ Agent Rich Paul Makes Surprising Revelation on Lakers Star’s Future; Calls Him ‘A Free Agent’

The Los Angeles Lakers did not live up to the expectation of their die hard fans in the recent months. A new dose of worry has faced them ever since LeBron James is speculated to part his ways from the team.

However, after long discussions of may be and may not be, LeBron’s agent and CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul made a sensational revelation without even noticing it at the first instance.

During an appearance on TNT's alternate broadcast, Paul remarked that LeBron is a free agent, thus inadvertently indicating a significant decision in the player's career.

Paul said,”Look, LeBron's a free agent. I gotta focus on his business and he should be focused on his business and let the Lakers hire whoever they want to hire. He's always showed up and played for whatever coach is there... I think he's earned the right to have input if he wanted that obviously, but it's just not the case."

Surprisingly, the co-host panel were in quick shock right at the moment they heard it as Chris Haynes, one of the hosts, went on to confirm it with Paul and said, "You said something, Rich. You said LeBron's a free agent. So I take it. LeBron's gonna decline that player option."

After being caught off-guard, Paul refused to further clarify on his statement and added: “Chris, you know I don't do my business over the air, man... I don't know what he's gonna do. We gonna do what we do every year. We gonna evaluate the situation and we gonna make the best decision”

However, the revelation almost confirmed the widespread belief that LeBron James will opt out of his $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

While it's unlikely that the 20-time All-Star would have been pleased with his agent making this revelation on air, it presents an interesting shift in his career. Opting out and becoming a free agent doesn't necessarily signify LeBron's departure from the Lakers.

Chris Paul Opened Up on Troubled Water Around LeBron James and the Lakers

In a recent and exclusive interview with Bleacher Report, Rich Paul, CEO of Klutch Sports, addressed several topics surrounding the NBA, including LeBron James, Bronny James, and the Lakers.

Regarding Bronny's draft status, Paul highlighted the different ways the media has covered him, acknowledging the complexities that come with being the son of a basketball legend. He emphasized Bronny's remarkable character, talent, and dismissed the notion that he is getting favorable treatment due to his father.

In discussing the potential of LeBron and Bronny playing together, and the ongoing Lakers coaching search, Paul conveyed a focus on securing the best fit and opportunities for his clients, including Bronny and LeBron.

Paul said,”LeBron said he wanted to play with his son. Bronny can't do anything about that. And that's nothing we should push back on. If he wants to play with his son, that's that. But again, I have a job to do representing Bronny and LeBron.”

He highlighted the fluidity of draft projections for Bronny and the invaluable role he plays in ensuring the right deals for all his clients, confirming his reluctance to sign Bronny to a two-way contract.

Moreover, Paul also debunked narratives concerning LeBron's involvement in the coaching search and emphasized the importance of maintaining a strategic business approach.

He said,”LeBron is not involved. That's accurate. I think it's hard for people to not want a narrative per se. There's a lot of false narratives out there. There's a lot of narratives that they feel like we drive, which I've gotten to the point where I don't pay attention to that anymore.”

Outside of draft preparations and business affairs, Paul attested to his commitment to representing players and aiding them in maintaining their value.

