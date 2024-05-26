WATCH: Alyssa Thomas Ejected for Third Quarter Foul on Angel Reese in Sky’s 86–82 Loss

During a hotly contested game between the Chicago Sky and the league-leading Connecticut Sun, Alyssa Thomas found herself ejected following a controversial flagrant foul against rookie Angel Reese.

It all happened when Reese went out for an aggressive offensive rebound. Right after her efforts with just 3:41 remaining in the third quarter while the Sky were trailing by a single point. She was then unfortunately met with a forceful knock to the ground by Thomas in a contentious box-out maneuver.

This resulted in a flagrant 2 foul upon review, prompting Thomas' ejection. Despite the physical nature of the game, Thomas, a formidable presence in the league and a former MVP runner-up, had been previously whistled for only seven flagrant fouls, all of which were flagged as flagrant 1s, since her WNBA debut in 2014.

Also Read: Watch: Tyrese Haliburton Facetimes Girlfriend From Locker Room After Injury During ECF Game 2 in VIRAL Video

Angel Reese Reacted After the Foul

In response to the hard foul delivered by Alyssa Thomas, Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese exhibited he mindset and readiness to face the fierce battle at the pro level.

While showing the reflection of the incident, Reese told Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune:

“They don't give a damn if I'm a rookie, I mean, I want them to come at me every day. They're not supposed to be nice to me. I hope y'all know that.”

Furthermore, she dismissed any discord between herself and Thomas, all thanks to their long standing friendship from their time at Maryland. Despite the intense physical play and the eventual 86-82 defeat for the Sky in the game against the Sun, Reese's performance in her home debut was noteworthy.

She showcased her talent by contributing 13 points (4-of-9), five rebounds, two assists, and a steal. As an ex-LSU standout who has already made significant waves in her rookie season.

Reese also maintained her consistency in scoring 10 or more points in her first three games, as well as being the first Sky player to achieve three straight double-digit scoring games.

However, the Sky, entering the game with a 2-1 record, were coming off an upset victory against the Liberty in New York, while the Sun boasted an unblemished record, standing as the WNBA's sole undefeated team.

