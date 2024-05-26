‘Obviously a Champion’: Jayson Tatum Gives Jrue Holiday His Flowers as Celtics Push Pacers Towards Elimination

After a thrilling Game 3 victory that put the Boston Celtics on the brink of the NBA Finals, Jrue Holiday's game-saving steal against the Indiana Pacers has drawn widespread praise from his teammates.

Despite battling illness, Holiday's defensive prowess shone through as he made a pivotal stop against Andrew Nembhard in the final seconds and secured the critical win for the Celtics. However, his star power forward teammate Jayson Tatum came as one of his admirers given his performance.

Tatum said,”Can’t speak highly enough about Jrue. The ultimate teammate, competitor, and obviously a champion. Jrue’s a big-time player and he made a tremendous play.”

The admiration seemed worthy as Holiday rose with his clutch performance that led the Celtics to a comeback against the Indiana Pacers. As they secured a 114-111 victory that gave them a pivotal 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

Particularly for Holiday, overcoming illness in itself is a courageous comeback. Also he went ahead with a three-point play with only 38 seconds left and a crucial late-game steal were few of his other contributions in the Celtics' triumph.

Boston Celtics Pushing Indiana Pacers Towards Elimination

In a stunning comeback performance, the Boston Celtics rallied from an 18-point deficit to defeat the Indiana Pacers 114-111, seizing a commanding 3-0 lead in the NBA Eastern Conference finals.

Jayson Tatum led the charge with an outstanding 36-point display, supported by Jaylen Brown's 24 points and Al Horford's impressive seven three-pointers on his way to 23 points. The Celtics' resilience shone through as they managed to stifle Indiana's potent offense in the second half as they secured a crucial victory in Indianapolis.

Despite the Pacers' valiant efforts, which included Andrew Nembhard's remarkable 32-point effort stepping in for the injured Tyrese Haliburton, Boston's defensive tenacity ultimately turned the tide in their favor.

The Celtics now hold a significant advantage heading into Game 4 as they aim to eliminate the Pacers in what promises to be a fiercely contested battle. With no NBA team having ever overcome a 0-3 deficit in a playoff series, Boston stands on the cusp of making history by closing out the series on Monday.

