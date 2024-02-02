LeBron James' 3 Kids with Savannah James - Everything about Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri James

LeBron James is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time. He's not only an incredible athlete, but also a savvy entrepreneur.

Alongside legendary figures like Muhammad Ali, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Sir Alex Ferguson, James has solidified his place among the most influential individuals in the sports industry.

Despite his numerous accomplishments, he has always prioritized his family and maintained a strong bond with them.

Based on what we observe on social media, King James is not only a devoted husband to Savannah Brinson but also a fantastic father to his three children.

LeBron James Jr., also referred to as Bronny James, is their eldest son. Following Bronny, the couple had a 16-year-old son named Bryce Maximus James, who is currently followed by his sister, Zhuri James.

1. Lebron 'Bronny' James Jr., age 19

Bronny James was born on October 6, 2004, in Akron, Ohio, to 19-year-old LeBron James, the current NBA Rookie of the Year, and his 18-year-old girlfriend, Savannah Brinson.

Bronny is very close to both his mother and father. The family can be seen together multiple times from award shows to basketball games.

Bronny has continuously displayed a combination of skill, tenacity, and love for the game, from his early days in youth leagues like the Miami City Ballers to his outstanding performances at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles. His basketball career attracted national notice due to his outstanding performances and awards; in 2023, he was named a McDonald's All-American.

He currently plays point guard for the Los Angeles-based University of Southern California (USC). All eyes will be on him as he prepares to play on the court when the college season begins. He is a freshman.

Before he retires, LeBron James has stated that he hopes to play in the NBA with his son. Bronny is anticipated to be selected in the 2024 NBA Draft. Bronny James is not only a fantastic basketball player but also a huge gamer who recently joined the ESports team FaZe Clan. He has just one year left to play on an NBA court, either alongside or against his father, at the age of 19.

In 2022, Bronny James agreed to endorse the iconic sportswear company Nike. Additionally, he endorsed Beats by Dre, a well-known audio company, and their state-of-the-art sound technology.

Bronny James is now the most valuable NIL athlete, valued at an astounding $5.9 million. This incredible number, which propelled him to the top of the College NIL Rank, confirms his status as a highly sought-after athlete.

His massive fan base on social media, with 5.8 million TikTok followers and 7.6 million Instagram followers, has greatly impacted his net worth.

The James family had their worst moment recently as Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest and passed out on the court at the USC Galen Centre in July.

The program's medical staff quickly administered the required first aid to him, and then they hurried him to the hospital. Before being released from the Intensive Care Unit, he was hospitalized for three days.

In August, a family representative disclosed that the cause of the cardiac arrest was a congenital cardiac defect. It was stressed that the rising star would not let this condition stop him from pursuing his upcoming basketball career at USC and in the NBA.

A representative for the James family declared in late November that Bronny James's doctors had given him the all-clear to start playing basketball again. He mentioned that he was supposed to start practicing again the following week and play again in the games not too long after.

2. Bryce Maximus James, 16

Bryce Maximus James is the middle child of LA Lakers star LeBron James and Savannah James. Bryce was born on 14th June 2007 and is 16 years old now. Bryce James is also interested in playing soccer but not as much as basketball.

Just like his brother Bronny, Bryce has a very good relationship with his mother and father. He is always seen on the courtside watching his dad and brother in action. On the other hand, his family’s support for his basketball journey is immense and LeBron James always makes sure that he is available to support him.

In 2022, Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron James, officially joined the NIL when Klutch Sports announced his contract.

It's been almost four months since he received his first college offer, and now the 15-year-old is set to sign with Klutch Sports, an agency founded by his father's close friend and agent, Rich Paul.

Bryce recently made his varsity debut at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California, and in August, he shared that he had been offered the opportunity to play for Duquesne.

Bryce is set to graduate in 2025 and has been making a name for himself outside of his famous family, proving that he's a talented individual who deserves recognition beyond his well-known last name.

The younger son of NBA legend LeBron James, Bryce James, was present at the Ohio State football game against Maryland in October 2023. After the game, which OSU won 37–17, ended, the 2025 basketball prospect announced that the men's basketball team of the Buckeyes had extended a scholarship offer to him.

James wrote on social media, "Happy to get an offer from Ohio State #GoBuckeyes."

For the future years, Bryce's signing appears to be a major one. Bronny James, his older brother, was wanted by Ohio State but ultimately decided to commit to USC.

Bryce James is generating a lot of buzz as one of the most highly anticipated prospects in his class. The sixteen-year-old has been making quite an impression with his previous performances. Just like his older brother Bronny James, Bryce has been grabbing a ton of attention throughout his high school career.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the moment when Bronny James' younger brother steps onto the bigger stage for his college basketball debut. Bryce James, a 6-foot-6 small forward in the class of 2025, was born in 2007. He spent a year living in Sierra Canyon before making the decision to move to Campbell Hall.

When news broke about his workouts and campus tour at Notre Dame, it quickly went viral and spread like wildfire online. Other prospects such as Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson, and more are also part of the class of 2025. While he may not be on the same level as these players just yet, Bryce is definitely showing signs of improvement.

3. Zhuri Nova James, 9

Zhuri James is the youngest child of LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, having been born on 22nd October 2014. Zhuri is already extremely well-known, and frequently visible in posts from other family members—including her well-known father—on social media.

Zhuri gets all the love from her mother and father. There are rarely any posts that the James family put which are without Zhuri. She is the apple of their eyes and gets the princess treatment. The youngest sibling shares a great bond with her brothers as well.

Zhuri James hasn’t shown any signs of getting into basketball like her brothers or father. However, she has her talent and following on different social media platforms.

The youngest James is a very talented dancer and has a YouTube channel called All Things Zhuri on which you see regular appearances from the James family. She has 205,000 followers on YouTube.

Zhuri James may not have an official presence on the Tiktok, but her dancing videos are regularly shared by numerous accounts, which only adds to her popularity.

People magazine claims that at the age of five, she helped in the introduction of the apparel line Janie and Jack's collection, Janie and Jack x Harlem's Fashion Row. According to the publication, Zhuri threw a party to celebrate the debut collection of the brand.

