Lakers Insider Reveals if LeBron James Will Really Get Traded Amid Rumors of Impending Departure

The NBA trade deadline is 8th February and things are heating up in the market as multiple teams across the league are trying to improve the roster.

Because of this frenzy, a lot of top players, including LeBron James, are frequently mentioned in trade rumours as the trade deadline of February 8 draws near.

The four-time NBA champion is the subject of trade rumours, which has some people thinking he may be leaving the Los Angeles Lakers team sooner than most people think.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis' absence from the Boston Celtics rivalry game was said to be a hint that a trade involving the 20-time NBA All-Star would occur, further stoking the flames.

James is the main player the Lakers are considering for trading, per a tweet from David Pingalore on X. It has been reported that Rob Pelinka, general manager, is actively looking for the perfect trade partner:

However, Anthony Irwin of Audacity Sports later refuted this post, saying there was no possibility James would be traded by the Lakers. "I am being told definitively by my sources that there is zero chance that LeBron James gets traded," Irwin stated.

After defeating the Celtics, the Los Angeles Lakers have an even 25-25 record, but they are having a difficult season. Currently ranked ninth in the Western Conference, the team is headed to another play-in spot.

What’s the scenario in which LeBron James can get traded?

For the LA Lakers, navigating this possible situation presents a big challenge. If the team decides to part ways with the future Hall of Famer, they will have to find LeBron James a new team and environment that will support him in his quest for another championship.

Despite his high salary, James has been one of the most marketable basketball icons, so it will be difficult to find someone else with the same level of influence.

James finishing his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers is one possible outcome. The Cavaliers would have to sign him to a $47 million contract with the option to pick up a $51 million player option for the following season for this to work.

Caris LeVert's $15 million salary and Donovan Mitchell's $33 million salary would make up a good trade package. The Lakers may also try to get draft picks in exchange for James after acquiring Mitchell, who will be the team's next face.

The rumoured trade of LeBron James by the LA Lakers is currently making a lot of heads spin on social media. James, who is 39 years old, is still one of the best players in the league; in 44 games this season, he has averaged 24.9 points, 7.7 assists, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.3 steals.

There were suggestions of him going to the Miami Heat and Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson to move the other way. However, this just felt like an individual theory more than anything else.

