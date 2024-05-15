'People Are Looking For A Little Bit More': Zayn Malik Talks About Going Country Despite Not Jumping On 'The Bandwagon'

One Direction fame Zayn Malik will release his country album this May. He recently spoke to a media magazine about his album. The pop star said that he is proud of dropping a new album but worries about his comparisons to other music superstars.

Zayn Malik on going country in his upcoming music album

Zayn Malik opened up about his new album as he was inspired to try something new with country music. Speaking with Nylon about his upcoming album on May 14, the singer said, “I was pretty much on my farm having a glass of whiskey and listening to a bit of [Chris] Stapleton by the fire with my dog, playing guitar.”

The Dusk Till Dawn singer mentioned he is “proud” of his upcoming album, but he still worries about comparisons to people like Beyoncé, Post Malone, and other pop acts who have forayed into country music recently. “People need to know I didn’t jump on the bandwagon,” he said.

Zayn continued, “People are in search of a little bit more depth from the lyrics. In the Top 40 charts, a lot of mainstream music feels a bit wishy-washy. The songs are f—ing fire. You know what I mean? They’re catchy. They’re playing on the radio and they do their job, but people are looking for a little bit more.”

Malik further spoke about how much Chris Stapleton inspired him, as well as icons like Willie Nelson. “I could really hear their lyrics and their pain and their growth and the life lessons,” he shared.

The singer continued, “I didn’t feel like there was a Chris Stapleton song that comes on and he sounds like a f—boy, right? He doesn’t do it! He’s not out here saying, ‘B—-es in the club! We’re drinking Bacardi!’ Or whatever these young kids use now. He’s not like that. He’s got class, right? He’s telling you a real grown man’s story. And I respected the f— out of it. I was like, ‘This is cool. It’s something I can do.’”

Speaking about his music career journey, Zayn Malik was the lead vocalist in One Direction from 2010 to 2015. When he left the pop band, the singer began his solo career with his debut album Mind of Mine (2016) followed it up with his second, Icarus Falls (2018).

Meanwhile, Zayn’s top 5 songs Dusk Till Dawn, I Don’t Wanna Live Forever, PILLOWTALK, Trampoline, and his latest song What I Am are doing brilliantly well on the music streaming platforms.

About Zayn Malik’s new album release

Zayn Malik has been working on his new album for the past six years. This is the Alienated singer’s most personal project, per Spotify.

His most-awaited album is his first full-length solo album since Nobody Is Listening (2021). The recent 15-track album will feature Malik’s lead single What I Am, as well as tracks including Alienated, My Woman, Stardust, Something in the Water, Fuchsia Sea, and many new songs.

Room Under the Stairs will be out on May 17, this Friday.

