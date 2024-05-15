Thalapathy Vijay Highest Grossing Movies: Leo tops

Thalapathy Vijay’s box office dominance since around a decade has brought him nationwide attention. Every film of his, now, makes it to the list of 'Vijay's Highest Grossing Movies' worldwide. Previously, the actor was a very strong theatrical force, particularly in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Now, his films travel much wider and gross much more than what they previously did.

Sadly for the fans, exhibitors and all box office enthusiasts, Thalapathy Vijay’s political entry will mean a complete halt on his movie releases. It is being speculated that the movie following The Greatest Of All Time will be his last, at least until he returns back to the big screens, years later. For the time being, let’s have a look at Vijay’s highest grossing movies at the worldwide box office.

Top 5 Thalapathy Vijay Highest Grossing Movies

1. Leo

Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and co-starring Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarda among others, smashed all initial Kollywood box office records as it opened to an insane global gross of over Rs 140 crores including premieres. It went on to gross over Rs 600 crores worldwide, becoming only the third Kollywood movie to accomplish this feat after Rajinikanth’s two films 2.0 and Jailer. At present, it is the second highest grossing Kollywood movie of all time, only behind 2.0. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Leo had the highest hype for a Tamil film at the time of its release. It marked the second collaboration of Lokesh Kanagaraj with Thalapathy Vijay. The speculations around whether the movie will be part of Lokesh’s Cinematic Universe (abbreviated as LCU) or not, kept everyone hooked onto the project, even before the movie started rolling. To everyone’s pleasant surprise, the movie was part of the LCU and fans speculate that the actor’s last theatrical appearance before his political entry will also be in a film part of the LCU.

2. Varisu

Varisu directed by Vamsi Paidipally and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, was Vijay’s highest grossing movie at the time of its release. Despite a clash with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, Varisu managed to gross over Rs 300 crores worldwide, and emerge a profitable venture.

Varisu released on the occasion of Pongal. The movie was considered to be among the actor’s lesser hyped films but the collections told an entirely different story. Varisu was lapped on by the family audiences, who flocked to theatres to watch their favourite hero in all his glory. The Pongal 2023 films managed a combined business of around Rs 500 crores worldwide.

3. Bigil

Directed by Atlee and co-starring Nayanthara, this Thalapathy Vijay starrer, took the box office by storm, as it managed to gross around Rs 300 crores worldwide. The movie didn’t receive as favourable reviews as other Vijay-Atlee films but that didn’t deter this empowering-sports-drama to emerge as the actor’s highest grossing film, then.

Bigil became Diwali 2019’s highest worldwide grosser, meaning it managed to outgross the Hindi superhit franchise film Housefull 4. It’s with Bigil that Vijay’s films started being seen as global phenomenons that can give big Bollywood films a run for their money.

4. Master And Sarkar

It’s crazy but these two Thalapathy Vijay films managed almost similar worldwide grosses of around Rs 260 crores. Sarkar released in 2018 while Master released in 2021. Sarkar had a negative word of mouth but still became Vijay’s highest grosser, then. On the other hand, Master had a mixed word of mouth but released at in 50 percent capacity.

Advertisement

Master was profitable for all the parties while Sarkar incurred a loss for distributors who purchased the movie at extremely high rates. A slightly different profit-sharing resulted in Master having a higher share than Sarkar. With Master, Vijay became the first Kollywood actor to have a movie top the global weekend list. He followed it up with Leo, which also topped the global weekend box office list.

5. Mersal

Of all the movies part of Vijay’s highest grossing movies, Mersal had the best audience word of mouth. The Atlee directorial became a box office frenzy, grossing Rs 255 crores at the worldwide box office and emerging as Vijay’s highest grosser at that point in time. Mersal remains a cult movie for Tamil audiences.

Following is a list of Vijay's Highest Grossing Movies, on the basis of worldwide gross:-

Rank Movies Worldwide Gross Collections 1 Leo Rs 620 crores 2 Varisu Rs 305 crores 3 Bigil Rs 299 crores 4 Sarkar Rs 260 crores 4 Master Rs 260 crores 5 Mersal Rs 255 crores

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and also our own research. The figures can be approximate and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

Upcoming Thalapathy Vijay Films

The Greatest Of All Time (abbreviated as GOAT) is Vijay’s next theatrical release. The movie is directed by ace director Venkat Prabhu and expectations from the movie are sky high. Vijay has become an invincible and undisputed box office force and even before the movie’s release, it is expected to become one of, if not the highest grossing Kollywood film.

Which is your favourite film from the list of Vijay Highest Grossing Movies and why?

Also, whom do you think Vijay’s next movie after GOAT is with?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay sends message for class 10th and 12th pass-outs in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry; makes a promise